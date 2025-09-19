Congratulations to The LeFevre Qt and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG (October, 2025)

|1.
|Troubled
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|2.
|Up Above The World So High
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|3.
|Free
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|4.
|99 1/2
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
|5.
|Hold On To Hope
|Southbound/Daywind
|6.
|So Many Reasons
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|7.
|Deep Waters
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|8.
|A Million Reasons
|Perrys/StowTown
|9.
|Stand Tall
|Hyssongs/ARS
|10.
|Rise Up
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|11.
|Stepping Stone
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
|12.
|He Remembers My Sin No More
|Kramers/StowTown
|13.
|I Know What Jesus Can Do
|Browns/StowTown
|14.
|Door Wide Open
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|15.
|Standing With You
|The Sound/Daywind
|16.
|Sow The Good Seed
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|17.
|I Will Sing
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|18.
|Tell The Devil
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|19.
|He Will Hold You Through It All
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|20.
|Never Been Another
|Whisnants/UIA
|21.
|So Much To Thank Him For
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|22.
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|23.
|Soul Set Free
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|24.
|When Believers Will Be Leaving
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|25.
|Pray
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|26.
|I Am The One
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent
|27.
|Just To Know You
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|28.
|Faithful God
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|29.
|For My Good
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|30.
|What A Redeemer
|River’s Edge/Independent
|31.
|I Went Down
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|32.
|Still Faithful
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|33.
|Build An Altar
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|34.
|I Speak Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|35.
|Homeward Bound
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|36.
|I’ll Never Get Over
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
|37.
|Satisfied
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|38.
|Still Under His Feet
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|39.
|Kick Up My Heels And Sing
|The Guardians/Daywind
|40.
|Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be
|Believers Voice/Independent
|41.
|God Has Heard Your Cry
|Taylors/StowTown
|42.
|Victory Side
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|43.
|Motel Bible
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|44.
|All Is Well
|Exodus/Independent
|45.
|Hit The Altar
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|46.
|Sunshine On A Cloudy Day
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|47.
|Somebody Testify
|No Name Qt/Independent
|48.
|The Truth
|The Promise/Independent
|49.
|Prove Em’ Wrong
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|50.
|Big God
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|51.
|Undefeated
|Steeles/StowTown
|52.
|The God You Are
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|53.
|More
|Allens/ARS/New Day
|54.
|I’m A Believer
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|55.
|Still Praying
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|56.
|Ain’t Lookin For Trouble
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|57.
|Show Me Thy Way
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|58.
|My Surrender
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|59.
|Tell It To Him
|Bibletones/Independent
|60.
|I’ve Seen What It Can Do
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|61.
|Inside The Gate
|Villines Trio/Independent
|62.
|Turn To The Right
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|63.
|Let Us Pray
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|64.
|Can’t Thank Him Enough
|Logan Smith/Independent
|65.
|The Way That He Found It
|Justified/ARS
|66.
|Love Em’ Where They Are
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|67
|Mercy Came Running
|Lifeline Ministries/Independent
|68
|Be Sure
|The Shepherds/Independent
|69.
|Holy Roller
|Matt Hill/Independent
|70.
|Second Time Around
|Port City Qt/Independent
|71.
|Let’s Sing About The Blood
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|72.
|Now Lazarus Can Sing
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|73.
|We Need Revival
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|74.
|Called To Be
|Stephanie Owens/Independent
|75.
|It Was The Cross
|Bruce Sechrest/Independent
|76.
|Gone On Before
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|77.
|One Stone Rolled Away
|Skaggs & Co/Independent
|78.
|When He Said It Is Finished
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|79.
|I Believe God
|Clearvision/Independent
|80.
|When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down
|Purpose/Independent
|81.
|Mercy Was More
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|82.
|Goodness And Mercy
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|83.
|I Am Saved
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|84.
|Shaking Off The Dust
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|85.
|Go Tell
|Of The Day/Independent
|86.
|You Can Sleep Tonight
|Big Mo/Independent
|87.
|I Love You
|Duncans/Independent
|88.
|Little Sparrow
|Virginia Lou/Independent
|89.
|Come Jesus Come
|Grascals/Independent
|90.
|Platform
|Crown Of Life/Independent
|91.
|God Does Amazing Thing With Grace
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|92.
|Warning
|Greg Logins/Independent
|93.
|All Lives Matter To Him
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|94.
|Joy Is Gonna Come
|Erwins/StowTown
|95.
|I Will Glory In The Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|96.
|What I Need Today
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|97.
|In The Room
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|98.
|Good Thing
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|99.
|I Know It’s You
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|100.
|God Gave Me A Song
|Michael Combs/Independent
