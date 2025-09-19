Congratulations to The LeFevre Qt and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG (October, 2025)

1. Troubled LeFevre Qt/Daywind

2. Up Above The World So High Inspirations/Crossroads

3. Free Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

4. 99 1/2 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow

5. Hold On To Hope Southbound/Daywind

6. So Many Reasons Tribute QT/Daywind

7. Deep Waters Triumphant Qt/StowTown

8. A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown

9. Stand Tall Hyssongs/ARS

10. Rise Up Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

11. Stepping Stone Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music

12. He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown

13. I Know What Jesus Can Do Browns/StowTown

14. Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

15. Standing With You The Sound/Daywind

16. Sow The Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind

17. I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

18. Tell The Devil Joseph Habedank/Daywind

19. He Will Hold You Through It All Endless Highway/Crossroads

20. Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA

21. So Much To Thank Him For Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

22. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

23. Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads

24. When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/Crossroads

25. Pray Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

26. I Am The One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent

27. Just To Know You Heart 2 Heart/Independent

28. Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent

29. For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown

30. What A Redeemer River’s Edge/Independent

31. I Went Down Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

32. Still Faithful 11th Hour/Crossroads

33. Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown

34. I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

35. Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown

36. I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS

37. Satisfied Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

38. Still Under His Feet Anthem Edition/Crossroads

39. Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind

40. Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be Believers Voice/Independent

41. God Has Heard Your Cry Taylors/StowTown

42. Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

43. Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind

44. All Is Well Exodus/Independent

45. Hit The Altar Poet Voices/StowTown

46. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

47. Somebody Testify No Name Qt/Independent

48. The Truth The Promise/Independent

49. Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

50. Big God Master’s Voice/Independent

51. Undefeated Steeles/StowTown

52. The God You Are Sound Street/Crossroads

53. More Allens/ARS/New Day

54. I’m A Believer Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

55. Still Praying Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

56. Ain’t Lookin For Trouble Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS

57. Show Me Thy Way Paid In Full/StowTown

58. My Surrender Sacred Harmony/Independent

59. Tell It To Him Bibletones/Independent

60. I’ve Seen What It Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS

61. Inside The Gate Villines Trio/Independent

62. Turn To The Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

63. Let Us Pray Divinity Trio/Independent

64. Can’t Thank Him Enough Logan Smith/Independent

65. The Way That He Found It Justified/ARS

66. Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

67 Mercy Came Running Lifeline Ministries/Independent

68 Be Sure The Shepherds/Independent

69. Holy Roller Matt Hill/Independent

70. Second Time Around Port City Qt/Independent

71. Let’s Sing About The Blood Battle Cry/Twelve 21

72. Now Lazarus Can Sing Mark Bishop/Crossroads

73. We Need Revival 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

74. Called To Be Stephanie Owens/Independent

75. It Was The Cross Bruce Sechrest/Independent

76. Gone On Before Promisedland Qt/StowTown

77. One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Co/Independent

78. When He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent

79. I Believe God Clearvision/Independent

80. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Independent

81. Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind

82. Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Daywind

83. I Am Saved Tate Emmons/ARS

84. Shaking Off The Dust The Lore Family/Crossroads

85. Go Tell Of The Day/Independent

86. You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent

87. I Love You Duncans/Independent

88. Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent

89. Come Jesus Come Grascals/Independent

90. Platform Crown Of Life/Independent

91. God Does Amazing Thing With Grace Southern Plainsmen/Independent

92. Warning Greg Logins/Independent

93. All Lives Matter To Him PJ Andersen/Independent

94. Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown

95. I Will Glory In The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

96. What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Independent

97. In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads

98. Good Thing Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

99. I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind