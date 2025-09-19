Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Congratulations to The LeFevre Qt and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG (October, 2025)

1. Troubled LeFevre Qt/Daywind
2. Up Above The World So High Inspirations/Crossroads
3. Free Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
4. 99 1/2 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
5. Hold On To Hope Southbound/Daywind
6. So Many Reasons Tribute QT/Daywind
7. Deep Waters Triumphant Qt/StowTown
8. A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown
9. Stand Tall Hyssongs/ARS
10. Rise Up Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
11. Stepping Stone Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
12. He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown
13. I Know What Jesus Can Do Browns/StowTown
14. Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
15. Standing With You The Sound/Daywind
16. Sow The Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind
17. I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
18. Tell The Devil Joseph Habedank/Daywind
19. He Will Hold You Through It All Endless Highway/Crossroads
20. Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA
21. So Much To Thank Him For Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
22. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
23. Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads
24. When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/Crossroads
25. Pray Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
26. I Am The One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent
27. Just To Know You Heart 2 Heart/Independent
28. Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent
29. For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown
30. What A Redeemer River’s Edge/Independent
31. I Went Down Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
32. Still Faithful 11th Hour/Crossroads
33. Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown
34. I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
35. Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown
36. I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
37. Satisfied Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
38. Still Under His Feet Anthem Edition/Crossroads
39. Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind
40. Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be Believers Voice/Independent
41. God Has Heard Your Cry Taylors/StowTown
42. Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
43. Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind
44. All Is Well Exodus/Independent
45. Hit The Altar Poet Voices/StowTown
46. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
47. Somebody Testify No Name Qt/Independent
48. The Truth The Promise/Independent
49. Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
50. Big God Master’s Voice/Independent
51. Undefeated Steeles/StowTown
52. The God You Are Sound Street/Crossroads
53. More Allens/ARS/New Day
54. I’m A Believer Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
55. Still Praying Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
56. Ain’t Lookin For Trouble Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
57. Show Me Thy Way Paid In Full/StowTown
58. My Surrender Sacred Harmony/Independent
59. Tell It To Him Bibletones/Independent
60. I’ve Seen What It Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS
61. Inside The Gate  Villines Trio/Independent
62. Turn To The Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
63. Let Us Pray Divinity Trio/Independent
64. Can’t Thank Him Enough Logan Smith/Independent
65. The Way That He Found It Justified/ARS
66. Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
67 Mercy Came Running Lifeline Ministries/Independent
68 Be Sure The Shepherds/Independent
69. Holy Roller Matt Hill/Independent
70. Second Time Around Port City Qt/Independent
71. Let’s Sing About The Blood Battle Cry/Twelve 21
72. Now Lazarus Can Sing Mark Bishop/Crossroads
73. We Need Revival 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
74. Called To Be Stephanie Owens/Independent
75. It Was The Cross Bruce Sechrest/Independent
76. Gone On Before Promisedland Qt/StowTown
77. One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Co/Independent
78. When He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent
79. I Believe God Clearvision/Independent
80. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Independent
81. Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind
82. Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Daywind
83. I Am Saved Tate Emmons/ARS
84. Shaking Off The Dust The Lore Family/Crossroads
85. Go Tell Of The Day/Independent
86. You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent
87. I Love You Duncans/Independent
88. Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent
89. Come Jesus Come Grascals/Independent
90. Platform Crown Of Life/Independent
91. God Does Amazing Thing With Grace Southern Plainsmen/Independent
92. Warning Greg Logins/Independent
93. All Lives Matter To Him PJ Andersen/Independent
94. Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown
95. I Will Glory In The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
96. What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Independent
97. In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads
98. Good Thing Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
99. I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind
100. God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent

