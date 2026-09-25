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Congratulations to the LeFevre Qt and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100

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The LeFevre Quartet
1 Whatever Hallelujah LeFevre Qt/Daywind
2 The Anthem (Psalms 98) Phillips & Banks/ARS
3 Good News Savior Hyssongs/Horizon/Crossroads
4 He Is Who He Is Anthem Edition/Sonlite/Crossroads
5 I Know You The Guardians/Daywind
6 Three Nails Instead Nelons/Daywind
7 Walls Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads
8 It’s Only By The Blood The Whisnants/UIA
9 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind
10 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
11 Peace, Love, Joy The Taylors/StowTown
12 Through The Fire
Jason Crabb (Ashley Crabb Brown)Daywin
13 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
14 Beyond The Storm Justified Qt/ARS
15 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
16 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive/StowTown
17 Cling To It Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
18 Ain’t That The Truth Joseph Habedank/Daywind
19 It Could’ve Been A Mountain Tribute Qt/Daywind
20 Yes And Amen 11th Hour/Sonlite/Crossroads
21 And We Will Kramers/StowTown
22 The Battle Is Not Yours Southbound/Daywind
23 Your Grace And Mercy Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
24 What A Victory Paid In Full/StowTown
25 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band/ARS
26 You Saved My Life Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
27 Keep On Shining Doug Anderson/StowTown
28 Here Comes The Promise 8th Street/ARS
29 I’ma Talk About Jesus Adam Crabb(Aaron/Jason/Gerald C)Daywi
30 When Sunday Morning Dawned Kingsmen/Crossroads
31 In The Fire Janet Pascal/StowTown
32 One More Reason Tim Menzies/Daywind
33 For What Earthly Reason Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
34 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent
35 Breakin Loose Weeks Revival/New Day Records/New Day
36 Mountains Will Fall Sound Street/Crossroads
37 This Old House Bibletones/Independent
38 There Was A Day When The Lore Family/Crossroads
39 Taste And See Erwins/StowTown
40 From The Basement To The Altar Zane & Donna King/StowTown
41 Heaven Changes Everything Driven/Independent
42 People Like Us The Promise/Independent
43 Come On Over Heart 2 Heart/ARS
44 Anyway Chronicle/ARS
45 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown
46 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown
47 Light House People Billy Walker/Independent
48 God’s Love And Me Craguns/ARS
49 Truth Is Marching On Jim & Melissa Brady/StownTown
50 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day
51 Life Hurts,God Heals Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
52 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS
53 God Sees Your Storm Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
54 It Ain’t Over Yet Candon Stevens/Independent
55 You Don’t Know What A Blessing You Are To Me Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Record
56 No One Else Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
57 Trust In God Browders/Dream Big
58 Above Everything The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
59 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown
60 Broken Crayons Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
61 The Right Side Of The Dirt Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
62 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy Five/StowTown
63 Do You Know My Name? Melissa Evans/Independent
64 The Guide Michael Combs/Independent
65 Why Are You Here? Battle Cry/Twelve 21
66 God’s Gonna Get You Through It Duncans/Independent
67 Things That Never Change Shirah Brothers/Independent
68 Faith Starts Walking Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
69 There Is A Love Ferguson Family/ARS
70 Let Him Write 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
71 Goodbye To Mercy Believer’s Voice/Independent
72 I’m Still Not Ashamed Peach Goldman/StowTown
73 If That Isn’t Love Lee Park Worship/Daywind
74 Good News From The Graveyard Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
75 You Won’t Find My Bones Day Three/Independent
76 Christians Never Quit Greg Logins & Revival/Independent
77 Joy In Serving Jesus Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
78 God’s Love Will Remain Faithfully The Pylant Family/Independent
79 Put Something Back Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Record
80 50th Anniversary Medley The Ruppes/Independent
81 The Battle Belongs To The King Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
82 There Is A River Purpose/Independent
83 No Room In My Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Independent
84 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
85 I’ve Got A Feeling Souls Harbor/Independent
86 Faith Can Move Mountains Tammy Renee/Independent
87 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent
88 Muddy Mississippi Right Road Qt/ARS
89 No Threat In The Thunder The Siler Family/Independent
90 He’s All I Need The Knight Family/Independent
91 Missing Jesus Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
92 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros)Daywind
93 When God Shuts The Door PJ Andersen/Independent
94 The Next Cloud Donnie Rabon/Independent
95 Welcome To Heaven Triumphant Qt/StowTown
96 Shout Allens/ARS
97 A Little More Jesus Daryl Baker/Independent
98 Well Done Childress Family/Independent
99 After Sunday Divinity Trio/Independent
100 The Fixer Tammy Renee/Independent

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