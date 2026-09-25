Congratulations to the LeFevre Qt and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100

|1
|Whatever Hallelujah
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|2
|The Anthem (Psalms 98)
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|3
|Good News Savior
|Hyssongs/Horizon/Crossroads
|4
|He Is Who He Is
|Anthem Edition/Sonlite/Crossroads
|5
|I Know You
|The Guardians/Daywind
|6
|Three Nails Instead
|Nelons/Daywind
|7
|Walls
|Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads
|8
|It’s Only By The Blood
|The Whisnants/UIA
|9
|Broken Man Can
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|10
|Garden Tomb
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|11
|Peace, Love, Joy
|The Taylors/StowTown
|12
|Through The Fire
|
Jason Crabb (Ashley Crabb Brown)Daywin
|13
|No Rock
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|14
|Beyond The Storm
|Justified Qt/ARS
|15
|God Gives Good Answers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|16
|Mountains Are Made To Climb
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|17
|Cling To It
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|18
|Ain’t That The Truth
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|19
|It Could’ve Been A Mountain
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|20
|Yes And Amen
|11th Hour/Sonlite/Crossroads
|21
|And We Will
|Kramers/StowTown
|22
|The Battle Is Not Yours
|Southbound/Daywind
|23
|Your Grace And Mercy
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|24
|What A Victory
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|25
|Morning For The Mourning
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|26
|You Saved My Life
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|27
|Keep On Shining
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|28
|Here Comes The Promise
|8th Street/ARS
|29
|I’ma Talk About Jesus
|Adam Crabb(Aaron/Jason/Gerald C)Daywi
|30
|When Sunday Morning Dawned
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|31
|In The Fire
|Janet Pascal/StowTown
|32
|One More Reason
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|33
|For What Earthly Reason
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|34
|Preacher Man
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|35
|Breakin Loose
|Weeks Revival/New Day Records/New Day
|36
|Mountains Will Fall
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|37
|This Old House
|Bibletones/Independent
|38
|There Was A Day When
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|39
|Taste And See
|Erwins/StowTown
|40
|From The Basement To The Altar
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|41
|Heaven Changes Everything
|Driven/Independent
|42
|People Like Us
|The Promise/Independent
|43
|Come On Over
|Heart 2 Heart/ARS
|44
|Anyway
|Chronicle/ARS
|45
|Now I’m On My Way
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|46
|By The Blood
|The Perrys/StowTown
|47
|Light House People
|Billy Walker/Independent
|48
|God’s Love And Me
|Craguns/ARS
|49
|Truth Is Marching On
|Jim & Melissa Brady/StownTown
|50
|That’s What Love Is
|High Road/New Day
|51
|Life Hurts,God Heals
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|52
|Mercy Seat
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|53
|God Sees Your Storm
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
|54
|It Ain’t Over Yet
|Candon Stevens/Independent
|55
|You Don’t Know What A Blessing You Are To Me
|Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Record
|56
|No One Else
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
|57
|Trust In God
|Browders/Dream Big
|58
|Above Everything
|The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|59
|Better Days Ahead
|Browns/StowTown
|60
|Broken Crayons
|Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
|61
|The Right Side Of The Dirt
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|62
|I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|63
|Do You Know My Name?
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|64
|The Guide
|Michael Combs/Independent
|65
|Why Are You Here?
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|66
|God’s Gonna Get You Through It
|Duncans/Independent
|67
|Things That Never Change
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|68
|Faith Starts Walking
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|69
|There Is A Love
|Ferguson Family/ARS
|70
|Let Him Write
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|71
|Goodbye To Mercy
|Believer’s Voice/Independent
|72
|I’m Still Not Ashamed
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|73
|If That Isn’t Love
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|74
|Good News From The Graveyard
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|75
|You Won’t Find My Bones
|Day Three/Independent
|76
|Christians Never Quit
|Greg Logins & Revival/Independent
|77
|Joy In Serving Jesus
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|78
|God’s Love Will Remain Faithfully
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|79
|Put Something Back
|Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Record
|80
|50th Anniversary Medley
|The Ruppes/Independent
|81
|The Battle Belongs To The King
|Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
|82
|There Is A River
|Purpose/Independent
|83
|No Room In My Heart For Fear
|Isaiah 61/Independent
|84
|In The Middle
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|85
|I’ve Got A Feeling
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|86
|Faith Can Move Mountains
|Tammy Renee/Independent
|87
|I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today
|Blood Bought/Independent
|88
|Muddy Mississippi
|Right Road Qt/ARS
|89
|No Threat In The Thunder
|The Siler Family/Independent
|90
|He’s All I Need
|The Knight Family/Independent
|91
|Missing Jesus
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|92
|Put Your Hand In The Hand
|Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros)Daywind
|93
|When God Shuts The Door
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|94
|The Next Cloud
|Donnie Rabon/Independent
|95
|Welcome To Heaven
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|96
|Shout
|Allens/ARS
|97
|A Little More Jesus
|Daryl Baker/Independent
|98
|Well Done
|Childress Family/Independent
|99
|After Sunday
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|100
|The Fixer
|Tammy Renee/Independent
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