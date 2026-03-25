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Congratulations to the LeFevre Qt and The Top 100 Scoops Southern Gospel

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The LeFevre Quartet
1 When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind
2 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind
3 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
4 The Well Taylors/StowTown
5 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads
6 Sea Of Forgetfulness Inspirations/Crossroads
17 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind
8 Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
9 Cleft Of The Rock Kramers/StowTown
10 I Will Glory In The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
11 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
12 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind
13 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind
14 In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads
15 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS
16 Free At Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/StowTown
17 We’ll Understand It Better The Collingsworth Family/StowTown
18 Cause For Celebration Hyssongs/ARS
19 He Did It All For Me Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
20 Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown
21 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind
22 For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown
23 I’ve Seen What God Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS
24 He’ll Never Stop Being Good Sunday Drive/StowTown
25 I’m With The Band Steve Ladd (Ronnie Booth)/ARS
26 Friend Of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown
27 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads
28 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind
29 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads
30 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Of Texas/Independent
31 Just One Drop Of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS
32 Nothing Southbound/Daywind
33 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
34 The Church Across The Street Susan Whisnant/UIA
35 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent
36 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
37 Let The Church Be An Ocean Mery’s Well/Independent
38 One More The WIliamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
39 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
40 When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/Crossroads
41 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown
42 When The Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
43 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent
44 Seed In The Ground Sound Street/Crossroads
45 Still Praying Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
46 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
47 God’s Love And Me The Craguns/ARS
48 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent
49 Oh What A Moment Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
50 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
51 Jesus Brought Me Out Poet Voices/StowTown
52 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
53 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent
54 One Cross Billy Walker/Independent
55 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent
56 Say Something Tim Menzies(Ben Isaacs/Sonya Yearly)Da
57 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind
58 Stand On His Word The Yates Family/Independent
59 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros) Daywind
60 Hey Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent
61 It’s Only By The Blood Whisnants/UIA
62 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
63 I Have No Doubt The Pylant Family/Independent
64 Mississippi Sunday Tate Emmons/ARS
65 Sound The Alarm Bibletones/Independent
66 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
67 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent
68 Pray On Duncans/Independent
69 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown
70 Not Worried About Survival
Murray Galloway & Company/Independen
71 He’s Still Writing In The Sand Troy Burns Family/Independent
72 I’m Old School Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
73 Spread The Word Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
74 Tell It To Him Bibletones/Independent
75 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent
76 Days Like This Zane & Donna King/StowTown
77 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind
78 Grace Beyond Measure Danny Funderburk/Independent
79 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
80 Raven’s Still Fly Paul James Sound/Independent
81 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS
82 He’s Still God The Roger’s Family/Crossroad
83 God’s Still Faithful Soul’s Harbor/Independent
84 Show Me The Way From Here Paid In Full/Stowtown
85 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown
86 My Burdens Have Rolled Away Pine Ridge Boys/Independent
87 When Sunday Morning Dawns Kingsmen/Crossroads
88 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent
89 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent
90 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independen
91 No Room In The Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
92 Way Too Long The Lawsons/Independent
93 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
94 God, You’ve Done Me Good The Knight Family/Independent
95 Preach Jesus Down East Boys/Crossroads
96 How Do I Know Jessica Horton/Independent
97 Sound Of Hallelujah Laura Jenkins/Independent
98 Leave Me Alone Greg Logins/Independent
99 God Said You’re Gonna Make It The Lore Family/Crossroads
100 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent

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