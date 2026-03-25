Congratulations to the LeFevre Qt and The Top 100 Scoops Southern Gospel

1 When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind

2 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind

3 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

4 The Well Taylors/StowTown

5 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads

6 Sea Of Forgetfulness Inspirations/Crossroads

17 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind

8 Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

9 Cleft Of The Rock Kramers/StowTown

10 I Will Glory In The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

11 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

12 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind

13 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind

14 In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads

15 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS

16 Free At Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/StowTown

17 We’ll Understand It Better The Collingsworth Family/StowTown

18 Cause For Celebration Hyssongs/ARS

19 He Did It All For Me Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

20 Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown

21 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind

22 For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown

23 I’ve Seen What God Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS

24 He’ll Never Stop Being Good Sunday Drive/StowTown

25 I’m With The Band Steve Ladd (Ronnie Booth)/ARS

26 Friend Of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown

27 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads

28 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind

29 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads

30 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Of Texas/Independent

31 Just One Drop Of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS

32 Nothing Southbound/Daywind

33 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

34 The Church Across The Street Susan Whisnant/UIA

35 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent

36 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

37 Let The Church Be An Ocean Mery’s Well/Independent

38 One More The WIliamsons/REAL Southern Gospel

39 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS

40 When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/Crossroads

41 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown

42 When The Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther

43 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent

44 Seed In The Ground Sound Street/Crossroads

45 Still Praying Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

46 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

47 God’s Love And Me The Craguns/ARS

48 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent

49 Oh What A Moment Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow

50 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

51 Jesus Brought Me Out Poet Voices/StowTown

52 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

53 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent

54 One Cross Billy Walker/Independent

55 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent

56 Say Something Tim Menzies(Ben Isaacs/Sonya Yearly)Da

57 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind

58 Stand On His Word The Yates Family/Independent

59 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros) Daywind

60 Hey Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent

61 It’s Only By The Blood Whisnants/UIA

62 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

63 I Have No Doubt The Pylant Family/Independent

64 Mississippi Sunday Tate Emmons/ARS

65 Sound The Alarm Bibletones/Independent

66 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

67 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent

68 Pray On Duncans/Independent

69 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown

70 Not Worried About Survival Murray Galloway & Company/Independen

71 He’s Still Writing In The Sand Troy Burns Family/Independent

72 I’m Old School Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Recor

73 Spread The Word Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

74 Tell It To Him Bibletones/Independent

75 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent

76 Days Like This Zane & Donna King/StowTown

77 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind

78 Grace Beyond Measure Danny Funderburk/Independent

79 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

80 Raven’s Still Fly Paul James Sound/Independent

81 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS

82 He’s Still God The Roger’s Family/Crossroad

83 God’s Still Faithful Soul’s Harbor/Independent

84 Show Me The Way From Here Paid In Full/Stowtown

85 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown

86 My Burdens Have Rolled Away Pine Ridge Boys/Independent

87 When Sunday Morning Dawns Kingsmen/Crossroads

88 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent

89 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent

90 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independen

91 No Room In The Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Twevle 21

92 Way Too Long The Lawsons/Independent

93 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

94 God, You’ve Done Me Good The Knight Family/Independent

95 Preach Jesus Down East Boys/Crossroads

96 How Do I Know Jessica Horton/Independent

97 Sound Of Hallelujah Laura Jenkins/Independent

98 Leave Me Alone Greg Logins/Independent

99 God Said You’re Gonna Make It The Lore Family/Crossroads