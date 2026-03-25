Congratulations to the LeFevre Qt and The Top 100 Scoops Southern Gospel

|1
|When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|2
|The Church
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|3
|The Only Way He Knew How
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|4
|The Well
|Taylors/StowTown
|5
|Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|6
|Sea Of Forgetfulness
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|17
|That Somebody Was Me
|The Guardians/Daywind
|8
|Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|9
|Cleft Of The Rock
|Kramers/StowTown
|10
|I Will Glory In The Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|11
|Behind My Praise
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|12
|If These Walls Could Talk
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|13
|I Got Saved
|True Song/Daywind
|14
|In The Room
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|15
|The Day
|Heart 2 Heart/ARS
|16
|Free At Last, Free Indeed
|Endless Highway/StowTown
|17
|We’ll Understand It Better
|The Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|18
|Cause For Celebration
|Hyssongs/ARS
|19
|He Did It All For Me
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|20
|Joy Is Gonna Come
|Erwins/StowTown
|21
|And Then
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|22
|For My Good
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|23
|I’ve Seen What God Can Do
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|24
|He’ll Never Stop Being Good
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|25
|I’m With The Band
|Steve Ladd (Ronnie Booth)/ARS
|26
|Friend Of Sinners
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|27
|Home
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|28
|I Know It’s You
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|29
|That’s Who He Is
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|30
|He Will Do The Rest
|Inspirationals Of Texas/Independent
|31
|Just One Drop Of Blood
|Right Road Qt/ARS
|32
|Nothing
|Southbound/Daywind
|33
|Grace Is Sufficient
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|34
|The Church Across The Street
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|35
|Count Me In
|Clearvision/Independent
|36
|In The Middle
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|37
|Let The Church Be An Ocean
|Mery’s Well/Independent
|38
|One More
|The WIliamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|39
|What’s It Like At Home
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|40
|When Believers Will Be Leaving
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|41
|By The Blood
|The Perrys/StowTown
|42
|When The Lord Saved Me
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
|43
|Thank God For Sunday Morning
|Driven/Independent
|44
|Seed In The Ground
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|45
|Still Praying
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|46
|To God It’s Nothing New
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|47
|God’s Love And Me
|The Craguns/ARS
|48
|Never Have I Ever
|The Promise/Independent
|49
|Oh What A Moment
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
|50
|God Gives Good Answers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|51
|Jesus Brought Me Out
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|52
|I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|53
|Forever In Heaven
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|54
|One Cross
|Billy Walker/Independent
|55
|God Gave Me A Song
|Michael Combs/Independent
|56
|Say Something
|Tim Menzies(Ben Isaacs/Sonya Yearly)Da
|57
|Mercy Was More
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|58
|Stand On His Word
|The Yates Family/Independent
|59
|Put Your Hand In The Hand
|Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros) Daywind
|60
|Hey Preacher Man
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|61
|It’s Only By The Blood
|Whisnants/UIA
|62
|Just Passin’ Through
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|63
|I Have No Doubt
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|64
|Mississippi Sunday
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|65
|Sound The Alarm
|Bibletones/Independent
|66
|Walking Each Other Home
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|67
|There Is Hope
|Matt Hill/Independent
|68
|Pray On
|Duncans/Independent
|69
|Better Days Ahead
|Browns/StowTown
|70
|Not Worried About Survival
|
Murray Galloway & Company/Independen
|71
|He’s Still Writing In The Sand
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|72
|I’m Old School
|Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
|73
|Spread The Word
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|74
|Tell It To Him
|Bibletones/Independent
|75
|You Can Sleep Tonight
|Big Mo/Independent
|76
|Days Like This
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|77
|I’ve Got Joy
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|78
|Grace Beyond Measure
|Danny Funderburk/Independent
|79
|Garden Tomb
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|80
|Raven’s Still Fly
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|81
|I’m Amazed
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|82
|He’s Still God
|The Roger’s Family/Crossroad
|83
|God’s Still Faithful
|Soul’s Harbor/Independent
|84
|Show Me The Way From Here
|Paid In Full/Stowtown
|85
|Didn’t Feel Like Faith
|Todd Tilghman/StowTown
|86
|My Burdens Have Rolled Away
|Pine Ridge Boys/Independent
|87
|When Sunday Morning Dawns
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|88
|Lord, I Know You Are Able
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|89
|Building Bridges
|Carolina The Band/Independent
|90
|There’s No Better Time Than Now
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independen
|91
|No Room In The Heart For Fear
|Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
|92
|Way Too Long
|The Lawsons/Independent
|93
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|94
|God, You’ve Done Me Good
|The Knight Family/Independent
|95
|Preach Jesus
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|96
|How Do I Know
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|97
|Sound Of Hallelujah
|Laura Jenkins/Independent
|98
|Leave Me Alone
|Greg Logins/Independent
|99
|God Said You’re Gonna Make It
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|100
|I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today
|Blood Bought/Independent
Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here
Free Christian Streaming Here