Congratulations to The Nelons (Autumn Nelon Streetman) and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG (July 2025)

1. God Won’t Nelons (Autumn Nelon Streetman)Daywind

2. That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

3. Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads

4. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

5. No Better Time Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

6. Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind

7. Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind

8. God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown

9. Can He, Could He, Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

10. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

11. Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

12. I Just Stopped By on My Way Home Kingsmen/Crossroads

13. He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown

14. Not Today Phillips & Banks/ARS/New Day

15. Rise Up Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

16. Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown

17. Life Giving Us Life Peach Goldman/StowTown

18. 99 1/2 Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/StowTown

19. Free Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

20. Jesus Stay Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

21. Standing With You The Sound/Daywind

22. If Not for Christ Whisnants/UIA

23. Nothing Greater Than Grace Mercys Well/Independent

24. Bigger On The Inside Legacy 5/StowTown

25. Child Of The King Old Time Preacher’s QT/REAL Southern G

26. Message To The World The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel Rec

27. The Ladder Freemans/ARS/New Day

28. I’m A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent

29. Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day

30. I Remember Lost Poet Voices/StowTown

31. My Name’s Already There Inspirations/Crossroads

32. None But Jesus Erwins/StowTown

33. I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind

34. Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent

35. Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big Music

36. 2nd Opinions Master’s Voice/Independent

37. Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day

38.. Still Faithful 11th Hour/Crossroads

39. God Has A Way Chronicle/ARS

40. Still Under His Feet Anthem Edition/Crossroads

41. Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

42. Can’t Thank Him Enough Logan Smith/Independent

43. Mercy Came Running Lifeline/Independent

44. Deep Water Triumphant Qt/StowTown

45. He Will Hold You Through It All Endless Highway/Crossroads

46. What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

47. He Set Me Free Rumfelt Family/Independent

48. Stand Tall Hyssongs/ARS

49. I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind

50. Undefeated Steeles/StowTown

51. The Son Came Down Lauren Talley(Inspirations)/Crossroads

52. Barrabas Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day

53. Holy Place Todd Tilghman/StowTown

54. Inside The Gate The Villines Trio/Independent

55. Stepping Stone Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music

56. Shaking Off The Dust The Lore Family/Crossroads

57. Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

58. Troubled LeFevre Qt/Daywind

59. I Saw Angels Today 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

60. Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song) Michael Combs/Independent

61. It Was The Cross Bruce Sechrest/Independent

62. I’ve Been To The Cross Isaiah 61/Twelve 21

63. All Of Gods Children Right Road QT/ARS/New Day

64. One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Company/Independent

65. There’s Nothing Like Knowing Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel

66. He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent

67. What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Independent

68. Better Felt Than Told Brandon Rowell/Independent

69. Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind

70. I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

71. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Chapel Valley

72. Go Tell Of The Day/Independent

73. A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown

74. The Other Side The Craguns/ARS

75. One Touch From Jesus Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

76. I’m Holding To Truth McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

77. I Believe God Clearvision/Independent

78. Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber And Kenna/Crossroads

79. The God You Are Sound Street/Crossroads

80. Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent

81. I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS

82. Remember The Blood Exodus/Independent

83. More The Allen’s/ARS

84. All Lives Matter To Him PJ Andersen/Independent

85. Blessed Assurane In The Blood REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther

86. I Love You Duncans/Independent

87. Big Mighty And Strong The Masseys/Independent

88. Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

89. Holy Roller Matt Hill/Independent

90. The Truth The Promise/Independent

91. Up There Les Butler/REAL Southern Gospel Recor

92. God Does Amazing Things With Grace Southern Plainsmen/Independent

93. I’ve Got No Rocks To Throw James & Jeff Easter/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

94. Hello Mama Michael Booth/Independent

95. Thank God For Tomorrow Doug Anderson/StowTown

96. Limitless God 8th Street/ARS

97. Who Is He In Yonder Stall Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

98. Just To Know You Heart 2 Heart/Independent

99. Nothing The Blood Can’t Cover Chitans/Crossroads