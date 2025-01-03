Congratulations to The Sound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Jan 2025

1 Jeans & Jesus The Sound/New Day Records/New Day

2 Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Production

3 Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind/New Day

4 Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Spring House Music

5 Water Grave Caleb Howard/Mansion

6 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown

7 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven

8 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Mansion

9 One For You Shellem Cline/Red Country

10 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown

11 On My Knees Delnora Acoff & Bruce Hendrick/Independent

12 Breaking Boundaries Sunday Drive/StowTown

13 All I See Greg Levox/Independent

14 Bring Your Faith To Life Brandon Rowell/Independent

15 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

16 God Did That Cody McCarver/Independent

17 Heroes Jordan Rowe/Independent

18 Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent

19 We Win Billy Walker/Independent

20 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

21 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

22 Before And After Murray Galloway & Co/Independent

23 Country To The Bone Mike Leichner/Independent

24 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent

25 Here I Am Today Shay And Michi/Independent

26 A Lot Of Me In Him Steve Bruno Samuels/Independent

27 It Has To Be Me Tim Livingston/Independent

28 Precious Memories Virginia Lou/Independent

29 Hold The Line Victoria Steelman/Independent

30 How Could You Say No P J Anderson/Independent

31 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent

32 I’ll Be Waiting For You Big Mo/Independent

33 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

34 Running To The Light Amanda Joy Powell/Independent

35 Wayfaring Stranger Julie Seymore/Independent

36 The Cross Says It All James Payne/Independent

37 Lord, Deliver Me Faithful Crossings/FMG

38 Better Than Shellem Cline/Red Country

39 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent