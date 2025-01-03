January 9, 2025

Congratulations to The Sound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Jan 2025

The Sound

1 Jeans & Jesus The Sound/New Day Records/New Day
2 Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Production
3 Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind/New Day
4 Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Spring House Music
5 Water Grave Caleb Howard/Mansion
6 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown
7 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
8 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Mansion
9 One For You Shellem Cline/Red Country
10 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown
11 On My Knees Delnora Acoff & Bruce Hendrick/Independent
12 Breaking Boundaries Sunday Drive/StowTown
13 All I See Greg Levox/Independent
14 Bring Your Faith To Life Brandon Rowell/Independent
15 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
16 God Did That Cody McCarver/Independent
17 Heroes Jordan Rowe/Independent
18 Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent
19 We Win Billy Walker/Independent
20 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
21 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
22 Before And After Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
23 Country To The Bone Mike Leichner/Independent
24 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent
25 Here I Am Today Shay And Michi/Independent
26 A Lot Of Me In Him Steve Bruno Samuels/Independent
27 It Has To Be Me Tim Livingston/Independent
28 Precious Memories Virginia Lou/Independent
29 Hold The Line Victoria Steelman/Independent
30 How Could You Say No P J Anderson/Independent
31 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
32 I’ll Be Waiting For You Big Mo/Independent
33 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
34 Running To The Light Amanda Joy Powell/Independent
35 Wayfaring Stranger Julie Seymore/Independent
36 The Cross Says It All James Payne/Independent
37 Lord, Deliver Me Faithful Crossings/FMG
38 Better Than Shellem Cline/Red Country
39 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent
40 Amazing Love Ray Hollis/Independent

