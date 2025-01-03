Congratulations to The Sound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Jan 2025

|1
|Jeans & Jesus
|The Sound/New Day Records/New Day
|2
|Big Tent Revival
|Freemans/Goldenvine Production
|3
|Man On The Middle Cross
|Scotty Inman/Daywind/New Day
|4
|Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Spring House Music
|5
|Water Grave
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|6
|Until It Was Me
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|7
|He Forgives And Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|8
|I Miss Front Porches
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|9
|One For You
|Shellem Cline/Red Country
|10
|Everything Good
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|11
|On My Knees
|Delnora Acoff & Bruce Hendrick/Independent
|12
|Breaking Boundaries
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|13
|All I See
|Greg Levox/Independent
|14
|Bring Your Faith To Life
|Brandon Rowell/Independent
|15
|He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|16
|God Did That
|Cody McCarver/Independent
|17
|Heroes
|Jordan Rowe/Independent
|18
|Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|19
|We Win
|Billy Walker/Independent
|20
|He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|21
|When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|22
|Before And After
|Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
|23
|Country To The Bone
|Mike Leichner/Independent
|24
|Turn Your Eyes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|25
|Here I Am Today
|Shay And Michi/Independent
|26
|A Lot Of Me In Him
|Steve Bruno Samuels/Independent
|27
|It Has To Be Me
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|28
|Precious Memories
|Virginia Lou/Independent
|29
|Hold The Line
|Victoria Steelman/Independent
|30
|How Could You Say No
|P J Anderson/Independent
|31
|He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|32
|I’ll Be Waiting For You
|Big Mo/Independent
|33
|What Are You Waiting For
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|34
|Running To The Light
|Amanda Joy Powell/Independent
|35
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Julie Seymore/Independent
|36
|The Cross Says It All
|James Payne/Independent
|37
|Lord, Deliver Me
|Faithful Crossings/FMG
|38
|Better Than
|Shellem Cline/Red Country
|39
|He’s Already On His Way
|Old Tradition/Independent
|40
|Amazing Love
|Ray Hollis/Independent
