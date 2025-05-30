Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

announcements

Congratulations to The Whisnants and The SGN Top 100 SG June 2025

The Whisnants
The Whisnants

 

 

1. If Not For Christ Whisnants/UIA
2. I Just Stopped By On My Way Home Kingsmen/Crossroads
3. Can He, Could He And Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
4. God Won’t Nelons( Autumn Nelon Streetman)/Daywind
5. That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
6. Life Giving Us Life Peach Goldman/StowTown
7. Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind
8. Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads
9. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
10. God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown
11. My Name’s Already There Inspirations/Crossroads
12. Not Today Phillips & Banks/Independent
13. Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind
14. Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind
15. I Remember Lost Poet Voices/StowTown
16. Bigger On The Inside Legacy 5/StowTown
17. No Better Time Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
18. Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
19. I’d Rather Hear Prechin’ Greater Vision/Daywind
20. Message To The World The Williamsons/Independent
21. What Are You Waiting On Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
22. God Won’t Nelsons/Daywind
23. Free Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
24. He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown
25. None But Jesus Erwins/StowTown
26. Nothing Greater Than Grace Mercys Well/Independent
27. Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent
28. Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big Music
29. You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown
30. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
31. Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
32. 99 1/2 Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/StowTown
33. Build An Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown
34. Somebody’s Storm Fields Of Grace/FMG
35. 2nd Opinions Master’s Voice/Independent
36. The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown
37. We Still Believe Hyssongs/ARS
38. Jesus Stay Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
39. Child Of The King Old Time Preacher’s QT/REAL Southern G
40. God Has A Way Chronicle/ARS
41. A Lovely Tapestry Mark Bishop/Crossroads
42. Rise Up Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
43. Still Under His Feet Anthem Edition/Crossroads
44. Mercy Came Running Lifeline/Independent
45. Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind
46. Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads
47. I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind
48. Things We Cannot Change LeFevre Qt/Daywind
49. One Touch From Jesus Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
50. Barrabas Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day
51. Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song) Michael Combs/Independent
52. I Saw Angels Today 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
53. I Am A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent
54. The Ladder Freemans/ARS/New Day
55. The Son Came Down Lauren Talley(Inspirations)/Crossroads
56. Untainted Blood Paul James Sound/Independent
57. No One Greater The Browns/StowTown
58. Wait For It Zane And Donna King/StowTown
59. Troubled LeFevre Qt/Daywind
60. There’s A River High Road/Daywind
61. Can’t Thank Him Enough Logan Smith/Independent
62. The Good, Bad And The Ugly Justified Qt/ARS
63. Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
64. All Of God’s Children Right Road QT/ARS/New Day
65. I Don’t Regret New Road 2/Chapel Valley
66. Holy Place Todd Tilghman/StowTown
67. I’ve Been To The Cross Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
68. Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
69. One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Company/Independent
70. I Can Count On The One Sacred Harmony/Independent
71. Better Felt Than Told Brandon Rowell/Independent
72. He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent
73. I’m Holding to Truth McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
74. Thief In The Night Batchelor Family/Butler Music Group
75. I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace 4 Calvary/Independent
76. What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Independent
77. Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
78. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Chapel Valley
79. Go Tell Of The Day/Independent
80. Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
81. I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
82. Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
83. Blessings Of Obedience Galloway & Co/Independent
84. Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
85. It Was The Cross Bruce Sechrest/Independent
86. Undefeated Steeles/StowTown
87. I Believe God Clearvision/Independent
88. Inside The Gate The Villines Trio/Independent
89. Little Sparrow Virginia Lou/Independent
90. While On The Way The Griffith Family/Independent
91. Who Is He In Yonder Stall Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
92. All Lives Matter To Him PJ Andersen/Independent
93. The God You Are Sound Street/Crossroads
94. He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent
95. Standing With You The Sound/Daywind
96. I Love You Duncans/Independent
97. Deep Water Triumphant Qt/StowTown
98. Holy Roller Matt Hill/Independent
99. Count For Something Jay Stone Singers/ARS
100. God Does Amazing Things With Grace Southern Plainsmen/Independent

 

 

