Congratulations to The Whisnants and The SGN Top 100 SG June 2025

|1. If Not For Christ
|Whisnants/UIA
|2. I Just Stopped By On My Way Home
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|3. Can He, Could He And Would He
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|4. God Won’t
|Nelons( Autumn Nelon Streetman)/Daywind
|5. That’s What Faith Looks Like
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|6. Life Giving Us Life
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|7. Come On Let’s Go To That Land
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|8. Mercy River
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|9. Sunshine On A Cloudy Day
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|10. God Has Heard Your Cry
|The Taylors/StowTown
|11. My Name’s Already There
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|12. Not Today
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|13. Kick Up My Heels And Sing
|The Guardians/Daywind
|14. Motel Bible
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|15. I Remember Lost
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|16. Bigger On The Inside
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|17. No Better Time
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|18. Love Em’ Where They Are
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|19. I’d Rather Hear Prechin’
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|20. Message To The World
|The Williamsons/Independent
|21. What Are You Waiting On
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|22. God Won’t
|Nelsons/Daywind
|23. Free
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|24. He Remembers My Sin No More
|Kramers/StowTown
|25. None But Jesus
|Erwins/StowTown
|26. Nothing Greater Than Grace
|Mercys Well/Independent
|27. Golgotha’s Call
|Bibletones/Independent
|28. Let Us Come Together
|Browders/Dream Big Music
|29. You Can’t Hurry God
|The Perrys/StowTown
|30. More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|31. Everyday Saints
|Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
|32. 99 1/2
|Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/StowTown
|33. Build An Altar
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|34. Somebody’s Storm
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|35. 2nd Opinions
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|36. The Hour I First Believed
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|37. We Still Believe
|Hyssongs/ARS
|38. Jesus Stay
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|39. Child Of The King
|Old Time Preacher’s QT/REAL Southern G
|40. God Has A Way
|Chronicle/ARS
|41. A Lovely Tapestry
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|42. Rise Up
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|43. Still Under His Feet
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|44. Mercy Came Running
|Lifeline/Independent
|45. Jesus Walked In
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|46. Rock Bottom
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|47. I Left It In The Water
|Southbound/Daywind
|48. Things We Cannot Change
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|49. One Touch From Jesus
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|50. Barrabas
|Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day
|51. Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song)
|Michael Combs/Independent
|52. I Saw Angels Today
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|53. I Am A Believer
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|54. The Ladder
|Freemans/ARS/New Day
|55. The Son Came Down
|Lauren Talley(Inspirations)/Crossroads
|56. Untainted Blood
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|57. No One Greater
|The Browns/StowTown
|58. Wait For It
|Zane And Donna King/StowTown
|59. Troubled
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|60. There’s A River
|High Road/Daywind
|61. Can’t Thank Him Enough
|Logan Smith/Independent
|62. The Good, Bad And The Ugly
|Justified Qt/ARS
|63. Goodness And Mercy
|Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
|64. All Of God’s Children
|Right Road QT/ARS/New Day
|65. I Don’t Regret
|New Road 2/Chapel Valley
|66. Holy Place
|Todd Tilghman/StowTown
|67. I’ve Been To The Cross
|Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
|68. Prove Em’ Wrong
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|69. One Stone Rolled Away
|Skaggs & Company/Independent
|70. I Can Count On The One
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|71. Better Felt Than Told
|Brandon Rowell/Independent
|72. He Said It Is Finished
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|73. I’m Holding to Truth
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|74. Thief In The Night
|Batchelor Family/Butler Music Group
|75. I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace
|4 Calvary/Independent
|76. What I Need Today
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|77. Victory Side
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|78. When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|79. Go Tell
|Of The Day/Independent
|80. Something Better
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|81. I’ll Never Get Over
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
|82. Door Wide Open
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|83. Blessings Of Obedience
|Galloway & Co/Independent
|84. Family
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|85. It Was The Cross
|Bruce Sechrest/Independent
|86. Undefeated
|Steeles/StowTown
|87. I Believe God
|Clearvision/Independent
|88. Inside The Gate
|The Villines Trio/Independent
|89. Little Sparrow
|Virginia Lou/Independent
|90. While On The Way
|The Griffith Family/Independent
|91. Who Is He In Yonder Stall
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|92. All Lives Matter To Him
|PJ Andersen/Independent
|93. The God You Are
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|94. He Knows The Way
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|95. Standing With You
|The Sound/Daywind
|96. I Love You
|Duncans/Independent
|97. Deep Water
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|98. Holy Roller
|Matt Hill/Independent
|99. Count For Something
|Jay Stone Singers/ARS
|100. God Does Amazing Things With Grace
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
