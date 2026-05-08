Congratulations to Tribute QT and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 May 2026

1 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind

2 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind

3 Sea Of Forgetfulness Inspriations/Crossroads

4 Nothing Southbound/Daywind

5 Cause For Celebration Hyssongs/ARS

6 Just One Drop Of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS

7 Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

8 Cleft Of The Rock Kramers/StowTown

9 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

10 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

11 Expecting A Mountain Peach Goldman/StowTown

12 We’ll Understand It Better The Collingsworth Family/StowTown

13 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent

14 Friend Of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown

15 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

16 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads

17 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS

18 When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind

19 Preach Jesus Down East Boys/Crossroads

20 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind

21 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

22 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown

23 Sound The Alarm Bibletones/Independent

24 In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads

25 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent

26 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads

27 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

28 When Sunday Morning Dawns Kingsmen/Crossroads

29 I Will Glory In The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

30 He Did It All For Me Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow

31 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS

32 The Well Taylors/StowTown

33 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent

34 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown

35 It’s Only By The Blood Whisnants/UIA

36 Free At Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/Crossroads

37 I Have No Doubt The Pylant Family/Independent

38 Life Hurts God Heals Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

39 What Mercy Did For Me River’s Edge/Independent

40 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads

41 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent

42 He’ll Never Stop Being Good Sunday Drive/StowTown

43 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent

44 Spread The News Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

45 The King Did This For Me Exodus/Independent

46 God’s Love And Me The Craguns/ARS

47 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind

48 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

49 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind

50 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros) Daywind

51 For Whatever Earthly Reason Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

52 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown

53 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS

54 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Qt Texas/Independent

55 Pray On Duncans/Independent

56 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary/Independent

57 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent

58 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind

59 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown

60 Mississippi Sunday Tate Emmons/ARS

61 My Oil Ain’t Cheap Rivenbark Ministries/Independent

62 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

63 What Victory? Paid In Full/Stowtown

64 He’s Still Writing In The Sand Troy Burns Family/Independent

65 One More The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel

66 All He’s Ever Been Chronicle/ARS

67 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind

68 There Is A Love Ferguson Family/Independent

69 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

70 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

71 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind

72 Seed In The Ground Sound Street/Crossroads

73 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent

74 When The Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther

75 Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown

76 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent

77 Still Praying Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

78 The Church Across The Street Susan Whisnant/UIA

79 God Sees Your Storm Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS

80 No Room In The Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Twelve 21

81 Days Like This Zane & Donna King/StowTown

82 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent

83 How Do I Know Jessica Horton/Independent

84 No Need to Doubt Him Now Ben Rochester Family/Independent

85 There Is A River Purpose/Independent

86 Kingdom Come The Allen’s/ARS

87 Leave Me Alone Greg Logins/Independent

88 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent

89 It Still Amazes Me Harper Brothers/Independent

90 God, You’ve Done Me Good The Knight Family/Independent

91 I’ve Come To Far To Look Back Spirit Filled/ Independent

92 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent

93 The Bridge Daryl Baker/Independent

94 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent

95 He’s Still God The Rogers Family/Crossroads

96 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day

97 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS

98 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

99 In The River Janet Paschal/StowTown