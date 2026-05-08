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Congratulations to Tribute QT and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 May 2026

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1 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind
2 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind
3 Sea Of Forgetfulness Inspriations/Crossroads
4 Nothing Southbound/Daywind
5 Cause For Celebration Hyssongs/ARS
6 Just One Drop Of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS
7 Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
8 Cleft Of The Rock Kramers/StowTown
9 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
10 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
11 Expecting A Mountain Peach Goldman/StowTown
12 We’ll Understand It Better The Collingsworth Family/StowTown
13 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent
14 Friend Of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown
15 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
16 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads
17 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
18 When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind
19 Preach Jesus Down East Boys/Crossroads
20 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind
21 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
22 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown
23 Sound The Alarm Bibletones/Independent
24 In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads
25 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent
26 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads
27 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
28 When Sunday Morning Dawns Kingsmen/Crossroads
29 I Will Glory In The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
30 He Did It All For Me
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
31 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS
32 The Well Taylors/StowTown
33 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent
34 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown
35 It’s Only By The Blood Whisnants/UIA
36 Free At Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/Crossroads
37 I Have No Doubt The Pylant Family/Independent
38 Life Hurts God Heals Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
39 What Mercy Did For Me River’s Edge/Independent
40 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads
41 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent
42 He’ll Never Stop Being Good Sunday Drive/StowTown
43 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent
44 Spread The News Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
45 The King Did This For Me Exodus/Independent
46 God’s Love And Me The Craguns/ARS
47 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind
48 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
49 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind
50 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros) Daywind
51 For Whatever Earthly Reason Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
52 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown
53 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS
54 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Qt Texas/Independent
55 Pray On Duncans/Independent
56 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary/Independent
57 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent
58 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind
59 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown
60 Mississippi Sunday Tate Emmons/ARS
61 My Oil Ain’t Cheap Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
62 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
63 What Victory? Paid In Full/Stowtown
64 He’s Still Writing In The Sand Troy Burns Family/Independent
65 One More The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
66 All He’s Ever Been Chronicle/ARS
67 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind
68 There Is A Love Ferguson Family/Independent
69 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
70 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
71 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind
72 Seed In The Ground Sound Street/Crossroads
73 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent
74 When The Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
75 Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown
76 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent
77 Still Praying Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
78 The Church Across The Street Susan Whisnant/UIA
79 God Sees Your Storm Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
80 No Room In The Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Twelve 21
81 Days Like This Zane & Donna King/StowTown
82 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent
83 How Do I Know Jessica Horton/Independent
84 No Need to Doubt Him Now Ben Rochester Family/Independent
85 There Is A River Purpose/Independent
86 Kingdom Come The Allen’s/ARS
87 Leave Me Alone Greg Logins/Independent
88 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent
89 It Still Amazes Me Harper Brothers/Independent
90 God, You’ve Done Me Good The Knight Family/Independent
91 I’ve Come To Far To Look Back Spirit Filled/ Independent
92 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent
93 The Bridge Daryl Baker/Independent
94 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent
95 He’s Still God The Rogers Family/Crossroads
96 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day
97 I’m Amazed Jordan Family Band/ARS
98 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
99 In The River Janet Paschal/StowTown
100 Breaking Loose Weeks Revival/Independent

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