Congratulations to Tribute QT and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 May 2026

|1
|And Then
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|2
|The Church
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|3
|Sea Of Forgetfulness
|Inspriations/Crossroads
|4
|Nothing
|Southbound/Daywind
|5
|Cause For Celebration
|Hyssongs/ARS
|6
|Just One Drop Of Blood
|Right Road Qt/ARS
|7
|Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|8
|Cleft Of The Rock
|Kramers/StowTown
|9
|Behind My Praise
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|10
|God Gives Good Answers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|11
|Expecting A Mountain
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|12
|We’ll Understand It Better
|The Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|13
|Forever In Heaven
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|14
|Friend Of Sinners
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|15
|In The Middle
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|16
|That’s Who He Is
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|17
|What’s It Like At Home
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|18
|When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|19
|Preach Jesus
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|20
|If These Walls Could Talk
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|21
|I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|22
|By The Blood
|The Perrys/StowTown
|23
|Sound The Alarm
|Bibletones/Independent
|24
|In The Room
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|25
|Preacher Man
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|26
|Home
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|27
|Grace Is Sufficient
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|28
|When Sunday Morning Dawns
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|29
|I Will Glory In The Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|30
|He Did It All For Me
|
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
|31
|The Day
|Heart 2 Heart/ARS
|32
|The Well
|Taylors/StowTown
|33
|Count Me In
|Clearvision/Independent
|34
|Better Days Ahead
|Browns/StowTown
|35
|It’s Only By The Blood
|Whisnants/UIA
|36
|Free At Last, Free Indeed
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|37
|I Have No Doubt
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|38
|Life Hurts God Heals
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|39
|What Mercy Did For Me
|River’s Edge/Independent
|40
|Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|41
|Thank God For Sunday Morning
|Driven/Independent
|42
|He’ll Never Stop Being Good
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|43
|Never Have I Ever
|The Promise/Independent
|44
|Spread The News
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|45
|The King Did This For Me
|Exodus/Independent
|46
|God’s Love And Me
|The Craguns/ARS
|47
|I Got Saved
|True Song/Daywind
|48
|Garden Tomb
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|49
|I’ve Got Joy
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|50
|Put Your Hand In The Hand
|Ronnie Booth(Blackwood Bros) Daywind
|51
|For Whatever Earthly Reason
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|52
|Didn’t Feel Like Faith
|Todd Tilghman/StowTown
|53
|Mercy Seat
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|54
|He Will Do The Rest
|Inspirationals Qt Texas/Independent
|55
|Pray On
|Duncans/Independent
|56
|Just Passin’ Through
|4 Calvary/Independent
|57
|Building Bridges
|Carolina The Band/Independent
|58
|That Somebody Was Me
|The Guardians/Daywind
|59
|Now I’m On My Way
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|60
|Mississippi Sunday
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|61
|My Oil Ain’t Cheap
|Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
|62
|Walking Each Other Home
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|63
|What Victory?
|Paid In Full/Stowtown
|64
|He’s Still Writing In The Sand
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|65
|One More
|The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|66
|All He’s Ever Been
|Chronicle/ARS
|67
|I Know It’s You
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|68
|There Is A Love
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|69
|The Only Way He Knew How
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|70
|To God It’s Nothing New
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|71
|Mercy Was More
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|72
|Seed In The Ground
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|73
|There Is Hope
|Matt Hill/Independent
|74
|When The Lord Saved Me
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
|75
|Joy Is Gonna Come
|Erwins/StowTown
|76
|God Gave Me A Song
|Michael Combs/Independent
|77
|Still Praying
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|78
|The Church Across The Street
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|79
|God Sees Your Storm
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
|80
|No Room In The Heart For Fear
|Isaiah 61/Twelve 21
|81
|Days Like This
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|82
|There’s No Better Time Than Now
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Rd/Independent
|83
|How Do I Know
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|84
|No Need to Doubt Him Now
|Ben Rochester Family/Independent
|85
|There Is A River
|Purpose/Independent
|86
|Kingdom Come
|The Allen’s/ARS
|87
|Leave Me Alone
|Greg Logins/Independent
|88
|You Can Sleep Tonight
|Big Mo/Independent
|89
|It Still Amazes Me
|Harper Brothers/Independent
|90
|God, You’ve Done Me Good
|The Knight Family/Independent
|91
|I’ve Come To Far To Look Back
|Spirit Filled/ Independent
|92
|Lord, I Know You Are Able
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|93
|The Bridge
|Daryl Baker/Independent
|94
|I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today
|Blood Bought/Independent
|95
|He’s Still God
|The Rogers Family/Crossroads
|96
|That’s What Love Is
|High Road/New Day
|97
|I’m Amazed
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|98
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|99
|In The River
|Janet Paschal/StowTown
|100
|Breaking Loose
|Weeks Revival/Independent
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