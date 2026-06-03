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Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (June 2026)

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And Then

 Tribute Qt/Daywind
2 Friend Of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown
3 Nothing Southbound/Daywind
4 Cause For Celebration Hyssongs/ARS
5 Preach Jesus Down East Boys/StowTown
6 Expecting A Mountain Peach Goldman/StowTown
7 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
8 Just One Drop Of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS
9 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
10 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads
11 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind
12 Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
13 Sea Of Forgetfulness Inspirations/Crossroads
14 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown
15 We’ll Understand It Better The Collingsworth Family/StowTown
16 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
17 It’s Only By The Blood Whisnants/UIA
18 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent
19 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
20 I Have No Doubt The Pylant Family/Independent
21 God’s Love And Me The Craguns/ARS
22 Sound The Alarm Bibletones/Independent
23 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads
24 When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind
25 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent
26 When Sunday Morning Dawned Kingsmen/Crossroads
27 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
28 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind
29 Life Hurts God Heals Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
30 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown
31 Beyond The Storm Justified Qt/ARS
32 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
33 For Whatever Earthly Reason Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
34 What Victory? Paid In Full/Stowtown
35 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown
36 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent
37 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind
38 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth/Crossroads
39 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown
40 My Oil Ain’t Cheap Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
41 Free At Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/StowTown
42 Spread The News Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
43 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
44 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent
45 He’ll Never Stop Being Good Sunday Drive/StowTown
46 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent
47 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independen
48 Pray On Duncans/Independent
49 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS
50 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS
51 In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads
52 The King Did This For Me Exodus/Independent
53 All He’s Ever Been Chronicle/ARS
54 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent
55 The Anthem (Psalms 98) Phillips & Banks/ARS
56 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary/Independent
57 The Well The Taylors/StowTown
58 God Sees Your Storm Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
59 He’s Still Writing In The Sand Troy Burns Family/Independent
60 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads
61 I Got Saved Truesong/Daywind
62 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
63 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind
64 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
65 What Mercy Did For Me River’s Edge/Independent
66 Breaking Loose Weeks Revival/Independent
67 Cleft Of The Rock Kramers/StowTown
68 Three Nails Instead The Nelons/Daywind
69 One More The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
70 No Room In The Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
71 Let Him Write 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
72 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
73 Leave Me Alone Greg Logins/Independent
74 The Bridge Daryl Baker/Independent
75 When The Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
76 There Is A River Purpose/Independent
77 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day
78 No Need to Doubt Him Now Ben Rochester Family/Independent
79 Do You Know My Name Melissa Evans/Independent
80 God Said You’re Gonna Make It Kramers/StowTown
81 How Do I Know Jessica Horton/Independent
82 Kingdom Come The Allen’s/ARS
83 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent
84 In The Fire Janet Paschal/StowTown
85 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind
86 I’ve Come To Far To Look Back Spirit Filled/ Independent
87 God, You’ve Done Me Good The Knight Family/Independent
88 Bathroom Floor Amber Lynn/Crossroads
89 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent
90 I’m Persuaded To Believe The Binions/Independent
91 In His Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent
92 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive/StowTown
93 A Place To Spend The Night The Rogers Family/Crossroads
94 You Won’t Find My Bones Day Three/Independent
95 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent
96 For Moments Like This Todd & Rhonda Nelon/Independent
97 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent
98 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
99 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band/ARS
100 Goodbye To Mercy Believers Voice/Independent

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