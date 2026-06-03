Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (June 2026)

|1
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And Then
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|2
|Friend Of Sinners
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|3
|Nothing
|Southbound/Daywind
|4
|Cause For Celebration
|Hyssongs/ARS
|5
|Preach Jesus
|Down East Boys/StowTown
|6
|Expecting A Mountain
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|7
|God Gives Good Answers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|8
|Just One Drop Of Blood
|Right Road Qt/ARS
|9
|Behind My Praise
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|10
|That’s Who He Is
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|11
|If These Walls Could Talk
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|12
|Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|13
|Sea Of Forgetfulness
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|14
|By The Blood
|The Perrys/StowTown
|15
|We’ll Understand It Better
|The Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|16
|What’s It Like At Home
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|17
|It’s Only By The Blood
|Whisnants/UIA
|18
|Forever In Heaven
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|19
|Grace Is Sufficient
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|20
|I Have No Doubt
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|21
|God’s Love And Me
|The Craguns/ARS
|22
|Sound The Alarm
|Bibletones/Independent
|23
|Home
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|24
|When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|25
|Preacher Man
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|26
|When Sunday Morning Dawned
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|27
|Garden Tomb
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|28
|The Church
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|29
|Life Hurts God Heals
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|30
|Better Days Ahead
|Browns/StowTown
|31
|Beyond The Storm
|Justified Qt/ARS
|32
|In The Middle
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|33
|For Whatever Earthly Reason
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|34
|What Victory?
|Paid In Full/Stowtown
|35
|Now I’m On My Way
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|36
|Thank God For Sunday Morning
|Driven/Independent
|37
|Broken Man Can
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|38
|Put Your Hand In The Hand
|Ronnie Booth/Crossroads
|39
|Didn’t Feel Like Faith
|Todd Tilghman/StowTown
|40
|My Oil Ain’t Cheap
|Rivenbark Ministries/Independent
|41
|Free At Last, Free Indeed
|Endless Highway/StowTown
|42
|Spread The News
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|43
|I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|44
|Count Me In
|Clearvision/Independent
|45
|He’ll Never Stop Being Good
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|46
|Never Have I Ever
|The Promise/Independent
|47
|There’s No Better Time Than Now
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independen
|48
|Pray On
|Duncans/Independent
|49
|The Day
|Heart 2 Heart/ARS
|50
|Mercy Seat
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|51
|In The Room
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|52
|The King Did This For Me
|Exodus/Independent
|53
|All He’s Ever Been
|Chronicle/ARS
|54
|Building Bridges
|Carolina The Band/Independent
|55
|The Anthem (Psalms 98)
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|56
|Just Passin’ Through
|4 Calvary/Independent
|57
|The Well
|The Taylors/StowTown
|58
|God Sees Your Storm
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS
|59
|He’s Still Writing In The Sand
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|60
|Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|61
|I Got Saved
|Truesong/Daywind
|62
|Walking Each Other Home
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|63
|That Somebody Was Me
|The Guardians/Daywind
|64
|He Will Do The Rest
|Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
|65
|What Mercy Did For Me
|River’s Edge/Independent
|66
|Breaking Loose
|Weeks Revival/Independent
|67
|Cleft Of The Rock
|Kramers/StowTown
|68
|Three Nails Instead
|The Nelons/Daywind
|69
|One More
|The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel
|70
|No Room In The Heart For Fear
|Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
|71
|Let Him Write
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|72
|To God It’s Nothing New
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|73
|Leave Me Alone
|Greg Logins/Independent
|74
|The Bridge
|Daryl Baker/Independent
|75
|When The Lord Saved Me
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
|76
|There Is A River
|Purpose/Independent
|77
|That’s What Love Is
|High Road/New Day
|78
|No Need to Doubt Him Now
|Ben Rochester Family/Independent
|79
|Do You Know My Name
|Melissa Evans/Independent
|80
|God Said You’re Gonna Make It
|Kramers/StowTown
|81
|How Do I Know
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|82
|Kingdom Come
|The Allen’s/ARS
|83
|There Is Hope
|Matt Hill/Independent
|84
|In The Fire
|Janet Paschal/StowTown
|85
|Mercy Was More
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|86
|I’ve Come To Far To Look Back
|Spirit Filled/ Independent
|87
|God, You’ve Done Me Good
|The Knight Family/Independent
|88
|Bathroom Floor
|Amber Lynn/Crossroads
|89
|I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today
|Blood Bought/Independent
|90
|I’m Persuaded To Believe
|The Binions/Independent
|91
|In His Eyes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|92
|Mountains Are Made To Climb
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|93
|A Place To Spend The Night
|The Rogers Family/Crossroads
|94
|You Won’t Find My Bones
|Day Three/Independent
|95
|You Can Sleep Tonight
|Big Mo/Independent
|96
|For Moments Like This
|Todd & Rhonda Nelon/Independent
|97
|Lord, I Know You Are Able
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|98
|No Rock
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|99
|Morning For The Mourning
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|100
|Goodbye To Mercy
|Believers Voice/Independent
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