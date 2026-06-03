Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (June 2026)

1 And Then Tribute Qt/Daywind

2 Friend Of Sinners Triumphant Qt/StowTown

3 Nothing Southbound/Daywind

4 Cause For Celebration Hyssongs/ARS

5 Preach Jesus Down East Boys/StowTown

6 Expecting A Mountain Peach Goldman/StowTown

7 God Gives Good Answers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

8 Just One Drop Of Blood Right Road Qt/ARS

9 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

10 That’s Who He Is 11th Hour/Crossroads

11 If These Walls Could Talk Greater Vision/Daywind

12 Hard Trials Will Soon Be Over Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

13 Sea Of Forgetfulness Inspirations/Crossroads

14 By The Blood The Perrys/StowTown

15 We’ll Understand It Better The Collingsworth Family/StowTown

16 What’s It Like At Home Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS

17 It’s Only By The Blood Whisnants/UIA

18 Forever In Heaven Tim Livingston/Independent

19 Grace Is Sufficient Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

20 I Have No Doubt The Pylant Family/Independent

21 God’s Love And Me The Craguns/ARS

22 Sound The Alarm Bibletones/Independent

23 Home Mark Bishop/Crossroads

24 When My Feet Touch The Streets Of Gold LeFevre Qt/Daywind

25 Preacher Man Master’s Voice/Independent

26 When Sunday Morning Dawned Kingsmen/Crossroads

27 Garden Tomb Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

28 The Church Joseph Habedank/Daywind

29 Life Hurts God Heals Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

30 Better Days Ahead Browns/StowTown

31 Beyond The Storm Justified Qt/ARS

32 In The Middle Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

33 For Whatever Earthly Reason Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

34 What Victory? Paid In Full/Stowtown

35 Now I’m On My Way Poet Voices/StowTown

36 Thank God For Sunday Morning Driven/Independent

37 Broken Man Can Scotty Inman/Daywind

38 Put Your Hand In The Hand Ronnie Booth/Crossroads

39 Didn’t Feel Like Faith Todd Tilghman/StowTown

40 My Oil Ain’t Cheap Rivenbark Ministries/Independent

41 Free At Last, Free Indeed Endless Highway/StowTown

42 Spread The News Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

43 I Know The Sweet Voice Of The Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

44 Count Me In Clearvision/Independent

45 He’ll Never Stop Being Good Sunday Drive/StowTown

46 Never Have I Ever The Promise/Independent

47 There’s No Better Time Than Now Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independen

48 Pray On Duncans/Independent

49 The Day Heart 2 Heart/ARS

50 Mercy Seat Steve Ladd/ARS

51 In The Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads

52 The King Did This For Me Exodus/Independent

53 All He’s Ever Been Chronicle/ARS

54 Building Bridges Carolina The Band/Independent

55 The Anthem (Psalms 98) Phillips & Banks/ARS

56 Just Passin’ Through 4 Calvary/Independent

57 The Well The Taylors/StowTown

58 God Sees Your Storm Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS

59 He’s Still Writing In The Sand Troy Burns Family/Independent

60 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads

61 I Got Saved Truesong/Daywind

62 Walking Each Other Home Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

63 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind

64 He Will Do The Rest Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent

65 What Mercy Did For Me River’s Edge/Independent

66 Breaking Loose Weeks Revival/Independent

67 Cleft Of The Rock Kramers/StowTown

68 Three Nails Instead The Nelons/Daywind

69 One More The Williamsons/REAL Southern Gospel

70 No Room In The Heart For Fear Isaiah 61/Twevle 21

71 Let Him Write 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

72 To God It’s Nothing New McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

73 Leave Me Alone Greg Logins/Independent

74 The Bridge Daryl Baker/Independent

75 When The Lord Saved Me REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther

76 There Is A River Purpose/Independent

77 That’s What Love Is High Road/New Day

78 No Need to Doubt Him Now Ben Rochester Family/Independent

79 Do You Know My Name Melissa Evans/Independent

80 God Said You’re Gonna Make It Kramers/StowTown

81 How Do I Know Jessica Horton/Independent

82 Kingdom Come The Allen’s/ARS

83 There Is Hope Matt Hill/Independent

84 In The Fire Janet Paschal/StowTown

85 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind

86 I’ve Come To Far To Look Back Spirit Filled/ Independent

87 God, You’ve Done Me Good The Knight Family/Independent

88 Bathroom Floor Amber Lynn/Crossroads

89 I Wonder What They Are Doing In Heaven Today Blood Bought/Independent

90 I’m Persuaded To Believe The Binions/Independent

91 In His Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent

92 Mountains Are Made To Climb Sunday Drive/StowTown

93 A Place To Spend The Night The Rogers Family/Crossroads

94 You Won’t Find My Bones Day Three/Independent

95 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent

96 For Moments Like This Todd & Rhonda Nelon/Independent

97 Lord, I Know You Are Able Debra Schultz/Independent

98 No Rock Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

99 Morning For The Mourning Jordan Family Band/ARS