August 22, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Triumphant Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 Southern Gospel (September)

scoopsnews07 mins
Congratulations to Triumphant Quartet

1 God Is Listening Triumphant Qt/StowTown
2 He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads
3 Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind
4 Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind
5 He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA
6 There Is Hyssongs/Independent
7 He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind
8 Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind
9 There’s A Hole In The Heart The Nelons/Daywind
10 Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown
11 Warmin’ Up Perrys/StowTown
12 We Are The Church Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
13 Praying For The Prodigal Kingsmen/Crossroads
14 Wings Of A Dove Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations)/Daywind
15 Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads
16 After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
17 I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads
18 It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown
19 You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
20 Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads
21 Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
22 Another Life To Give The Guardians/Daywind
23 Born Again Tim Livingston/Independent
24 What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads
25 Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
26 Breaking Boundaries Sunday Drive/StowTown
27 Come On In Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
28 There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads
29 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind
30 He’s Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown
31 Come And See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
32 Revival Broke Out Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
33 Red Words Erwins/StowTown
34 Waiting For Me True Song/Daywind
35 Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent
36 Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Daryl Williams Union/Independent
37 Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
38 Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads
39 We Are River’s Edge/Independent
40 Be The Reason Steeles/StowTown
41 Jeans & Jesus The Sound/Daywind
42 Death Of Me Browders/Dream Big
43 You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
44 Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads
45 There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind
46 God Of A Second Chance Hoppers/Hoppers Music
47 Walk On Water Crabb Family/Daywind
48 Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
49 My God Scotty Inman/Daywind
50 The Battle Is The Lords Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
51 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
52 The Auction Song The Bates Family/Independent
53 Shoulder To Shoulder Chitans/Crossroads
54 Take It To The Cross Mercys Well/Independent
55 Part Of The Family Daryl Williams Union/Independent
56 I’m Going There Michael Combs/Independent
57 The God Who Never Leaves Gloryway/Independent
58 Follow The Leader Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
59 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads
60 The Day I Get Home Kelley Garner/Independent
61 My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
62 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
63 Preach The Word Steve Ladd/Daywind
64 When It’s All Over But The Shoutin’ Ferguson Family/Independent
65 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
66 Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown
67 Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind
68 Why Should I Start Doubting Now Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
69 Back In The Grave Promiseland Qt/StowTown
70 Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent
71 Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent
72 Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
73 Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
74 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent
75 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads
76 Going Where He Lives The Pylant Family/Independent
77 This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley
78 He Is My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
79 When God Dips His Pen Of Love In My Heart Phillips & Banks/Independent
80 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
81 That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
82 He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent
83 We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent
84 I’m So Blessed The Regals/Independent
85 Through The Scars The Promise/Independent
86 He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent
87 I Believe Sonny Clardy/Independent
88 Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown
89 Before & After Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
90 Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
91 I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent
92 Unspoken Request Vernon Greeson/Independent
93 I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For Believer’s Voice/Independent
94 Jesus In Me Life Line/Independent
95 Sheltered In The Arms Of God Kim Hopper/Daywind
96 Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twevle 21
97 He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley
98 Wasted Words Craguns/ARS/New Day
99 On A Day Like This Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
100 Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Independent

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

The Best In Christian TV Here

Related News