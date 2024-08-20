Congratulations to Triumphant Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 Southern Gospel (September)

|1
|God Is Listening
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|2
|He Sent Him For Me
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|3
|Middle Of Nowhere
|Southbound/Daywind
|4
|Forgiven
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|5
|He Made A Way
|Whisnants/UIA
|6
|There Is
|Hyssongs/Independent
|7
|He Pilots My Ship
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|8
|Your Healing Is On The Way
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|9
|There’s A Hole In The Heart
|The Nelons/Daywind
|10
|Storms I Never See
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|11
|Warmin’ Up
|Perrys/StowTown
|12
|We Are The Church
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|13
|Praying For The Prodigal
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|14
|Wings Of A Dove
|Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations)/Daywind
|15
|Dear Heavenly Father
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|16
|After All
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|17
|I’ll Get Over It
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|18
|It Won’t Be Long
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|19
|You Have Always Been My Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|20
|Jesus Does
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|21
|Be Ready
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|22
|Another Life To Give
|The Guardians/Daywind
|23
|Born Again
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|24
|What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|25
|Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|26
|Breaking Boundaries
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|27
|Come On In
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|28
|There’s A Song For That
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|29
|When I Lift Up My Head
|High Road/Daywind
|30
|He’s Good To Me
|The Taylors/StowTown
|31
|Come And See
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|32
|Revival Broke Out
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|33
|Red Words
|Erwins/StowTown
|34
|Waiting For Me
|True Song/Daywind
|35
|Standing Firm
|Bibletones/Independent
|36
|Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul
|Daryl Williams Union/Independent
|37
|Made A Mess
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|38
|Something To Shout About
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|39
|We Are
|River’s Edge/Independent
|40
|Be The Reason
|Steeles/StowTown
|41
|Jeans & Jesus
|The Sound/Daywind
|42
|Death Of Me
|Browders/Dream Big
|43
|You Made The Mountain
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|44
|Mansions
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|45
|There Is A Name
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|46
|God Of A Second Chance
|Hoppers/Hoppers Music
|47
|Walk On Water
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|48
|Find My Hallelujah
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|49
|My God
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|50
|The Battle Is The Lords
|Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
|51
|He Forgives And Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|52
|The Auction Song
|The Bates Family/Independent
|53
|Shoulder To Shoulder
|Chitans/Crossroads
|54
|Take It To The Cross
|Mercys Well/Independent
|55
|Part Of The Family
|Daryl Williams Union/Independent
|56
|I’m Going There
|Michael Combs/Independent
|57
|The God Who Never Leaves
|Gloryway/Independent
|58
|Follow The Leader
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|59
|Graveyard
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|60
|The Day I Get Home
|Kelley Garner/Independent
|61
|My Bible
|Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
|62
|Covered
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|63
|Preach The Word
|Steve Ladd/Daywind
|64
|When It’s All Over But The Shoutin’
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|65
|He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|66
|Front Porch Sittin’
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|67
|Man On The Middle Cross
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|68
|Why Should I Start Doubting Now
|Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
|69
|Back In The Grave
|Promiseland Qt/StowTown
|70
|Love Remembers
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|71
|Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|72
|Take All Of Me
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|73
|Oh How Sweet Is The Victory
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|74
|He’s Already On His Way
|Old Tradition/Independent
|75
|Thank You Jesus For The Blood
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|76
|Going Where He Lives
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|77
|This Is The Day
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
|78
|He Is My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|79
|When God Dips His Pen Of Love In My Heart
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|80
|When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|81
|That’s What He Said
|Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
|82
|He’s Been There
|Aaron Green/Independent
|83
|We Stand Redeemed
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|84
|I’m So Blessed
|The Regals/Independent
|85
|Through The Scars
|The Promise/Independent
|86
|He’s Still God
|Of The Day/Independent
|87
|I Believe
|Sonny Clardy/Independent
|88
|Stand In The Storm
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|89
|Before & After
|Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
|90
|Glorious Tomorrow
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|91
|I Have A Song
|Joyaires/Independent
|92
|Unspoken Request
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|93
|I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For
|Believer’s Voice/Independent
|94
|Jesus In Me
|Life Line/Independent
|95
|Sheltered In The Arms Of God
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|96
|Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twevle 21
|97
|He Will Calm The Troubled Waters
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|98
|Wasted Words
|Craguns/ARS/New Day
|99
|On A Day Like This
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
|100
|Long Time Coming
|Isaiah 61/Independent
