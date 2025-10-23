Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Chart

Congratulations Tribute Quartet SGN Scoops Top 100

scoopsnews 0
TRIBUTE QUARTET
1 So Many Reasons Tribute QT/Daywind
2 Hold On To Hope Southbound/Daywind
3 Up Above the World So High Inspirations/Crossroads
4 Stand Tall Hyssongs/ARS
5 I Know What Jesus Can Do Browns/StowTown
6 Deep Waters Triumphant Qt/StowTown
7 A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown
8 I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
9 Sow the Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind
10 So Much to Thank Him For Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
11 Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads
12 Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA
13 Hit the Altar Poet Voices/StowTown
14 Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown
15 I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
16 Stepping Stone Tim Livingston/Independent
17 Now Lazarus Can Sing Mark Bishop/Crossroads
18 When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/StowTown
19 For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown
20 Still Faithful 11th Hour/Crossroads
21 Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
22 Pray Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
23 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
24 Big God Master’s Voice/Independent
25 I Went Down Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
26 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent
27 He Will Hold You Through It All Endless Highway/Crossroads
28 Tell the Devil Joseph Habedank/Daywind
29 Show Me Thy Way Paid in Full/StowTown
30 I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
31 The Way That He Found It Justified/ARS
32 I Am the One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independen
33 Troubled LeFevre Qt/Daywind
34 Tell It to Him Bibletones/Independent
35 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind
36 The Well Taylors/StowTown
37 Standing with You The Sound/Daywind
38 I’ve Seen What It Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS
39 Ain’t Lookin for Trouble Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
40 All Is Well Exodus/Independent
41 I Will Not Hope in Something Less Kelly Garner/Independent
42 Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown
43 What A Redeemer River’s Edge/Independent
44 Somebody Testify No Name Qt/Independent
45 Just to Know You Heart 2 Heart/Independent
46 Still Praying Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
47 He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown
48 Oh, What A Moment Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
49 Satisfied Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
50 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House of Isaacs
51 In the Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads
52 I’m A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent
53 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind
54 Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be Believer’s Voice/Independent
55 Loving You The Nelons/Daywind
56 I Am So Blessed The Browders/Dream Big
57 Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
58 The Truth The Promise/Independent
59 Choices Chosen 4:13/Independent
60 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent
61 Rise Up Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
62 When the Trumpet Sounds 8th Street/ARS
63 Turn to the Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
64 Are You Ready Steadfast Qt/Independent
65 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind
66 We Need Revival 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
67 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind
68 Blessed Assurance in the Blood REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
69 I’m With the Band Steve Ladd/ARS
70 Build an Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown
71 God Said You’re Gonna Make It Lore Family/Crossroads
72 It Could Have Been Me The Ferguson Family/Independent
73 Let’s Sing About the Blood Battle Cry/Twelve 21
74 Undefeated Steeles/StowTown
75 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads
76 We Need Jesus Kenny Evans/Independent
77 Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
78 I Am Saved Tate Emmons/ARS
79 There Is a Rock High Road/New Day
80 Good Thing Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
81 Holy Roller Matt Hill/Independent
82 More Allens/ARS/New Day
83 Still Under His Feet Anthem Edition/Crossroads
84 Second Time Around Port City Qt/Independent
85 Be Sure The Shepherds/Independent
86 I Will Glory in the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
87 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
88 Let Us Pray Divinity Trio/Independent
89 Kick Up My Heels and Sing Guardians/Daywind
90 Thank God for Tomorrow Doug Anderson/StowTown
91 Seed In The Ground Sound Street/Crossroads
92 Cast Your Cares Unity Four/Independent
93 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent
94 That’s Why I Love Him So Mercy’s Won/Independent
95 I Believe in the Resurrection 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
96 My Surrender Sacred Harmony/Independent
97 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind
98 Made to Live Forever
Chuck Wagon Gang/Thoroughbred Recor
99 Come Jesus Come Grascals/Crossroads
100 All He’s Ever Been Chronicle/ARS

