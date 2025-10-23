Congratulations Tribute Quartet SGN Scoops Top 100

1 So Many Reasons Tribute QT/Daywind

2 Hold On To Hope Southbound/Daywind

3 Up Above the World So High Inspirations/Crossroads

4 Stand Tall Hyssongs/ARS

5 I Know What Jesus Can Do Browns/StowTown

6 Deep Waters Triumphant Qt/StowTown

7 A Million Reasons Perrys/StowTown

8 I Will Sing Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

9 Sow the Good Seed Greater Vision/Daywind

10 So Much to Thank Him For Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

11 Soul Set Free Kingsmen/Crossroads

12 Never Been Another Whisnants/UIA

13 Hit the Altar Poet Voices/StowTown

14 Homeward Bound Legacy 5/StowTown

15 I Speak Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

16 Stepping Stone Tim Livingston/Independent

17 Now Lazarus Can Sing Mark Bishop/Crossroads

18 When Believers Will Be Leaving Down East Boys/StowTown

19 For My Good Peach Goldman/StowTown

20 Still Faithful 11th Hour/Crossroads

21 Door Wide Open Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

22 Pray Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

23 Behind My Praise Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

24 Big God Master’s Voice/Independent

25 I Went Down Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

26 Faithful God The Pylant Family/Independent

27 He Will Hold You Through It All Endless Highway/Crossroads

28 Tell the Devil Joseph Habedank/Daywind

29 Show Me Thy Way Paid in Full/StowTown

30 I’ll Never Get Over Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS

31 The Way That He Found It Justified/ARS

32 I Am the One Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independen

33 Troubled LeFevre Qt/Daywind

34 Tell It to Him Bibletones/Independent

35 Mercy Was More Adam Crabb/Daywind

36 The Well Taylors/StowTown

37 Standing with You The Sound/Daywind

38 I’ve Seen What It Can Do Phillips & Banks/ARS

39 Ain’t Lookin for Trouble Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS

40 All Is Well Exodus/Independent

41 I Will Not Hope in Something Less Kelly Garner/Independent

42 Joy Is Gonna Come Erwins/StowTown

43 What A Redeemer River’s Edge/Independent

44 Somebody Testify No Name Qt/Independent

45 Just to Know You Heart 2 Heart/Independent

46 Still Praying Fields of Grace/Family Music Group

47 He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown

48 Oh, What A Moment Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow

49 Satisfied Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

50 More Than A Hollow Hallelujah Isaacs/House of Isaacs

51 In the Room Lauren Talley/Crossroads

52 I’m A Believer Troy Burns Family/Independent

53 I Know It’s You Scotty Inman/Daywind

54 Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be Believer’s Voice/Independent

55 Loving You The Nelons/Daywind

56 I Am So Blessed The Browders/Dream Big

57 Prove Em’ Wrong Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

58 The Truth The Promise/Independent

59 Choices Chosen 4:13/Independent

60 God Gave Me A Song Michael Combs/Independent

61 Rise Up Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

62 When the Trumpet Sounds 8th Street/ARS

63 Turn to the Right Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

64 Are You Ready Steadfast Qt/Independent

65 I Got Saved True Song/Daywind

66 We Need Revival 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

67 That Somebody Was Me The Guardians/Daywind

68 Blessed Assurance in the Blood REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther

69 I’m With the Band Steve Ladd/ARS

70 Build an Altar Sunday Drive/StowTown

71 God Said You’re Gonna Make It Lore Family/Crossroads

72 It Could Have Been Me The Ferguson Family/Independent

73 Let’s Sing About the Blood Battle Cry/Twelve 21

74 Undefeated Steeles/StowTown

75 Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept Anthem Edition/Crossroads

76 We Need Jesus Kenny Evans/Independent

77 Victory Side Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

78 I Am Saved Tate Emmons/ARS

79 There Is a Rock High Road/New Day

80 Good Thing Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

81 Holy Roller Matt Hill/Independent

82 More Allens/ARS/New Day

83 Still Under His Feet Anthem Edition/Crossroads

84 Second Time Around Port City Qt/Independent

85 Be Sure The Shepherds/Independent

86 I Will Glory in the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

87 The Only Way He Knew How Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

88 Let Us Pray Divinity Trio/Independent

89 Kick Up My Heels and Sing Guardians/Daywind

90 Thank God for Tomorrow Doug Anderson/StowTown

91 Seed In The Ground Sound Street/Crossroads

92 Cast Your Cares Unity Four/Independent

93 You Can Sleep Tonight Big Mo/Independent

94 That’s Why I Love Him So Mercy’s Won/Independent

95 I Believe in the Resurrection 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

96 My Surrender Sacred Harmony/Independent

97 I’ve Got Joy Lee Park Worship/Daywind

98 Made to Live Forever Chuck Wagon Gang/Thoroughbred Recor

99 Come Jesus Come Grascals/Crossroads