Congratulations Tribute Quartet SGN Scoops Top 100

|1
|So Many Reasons
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|2
|Hold On To Hope
|Southbound/Daywind
|3
|Up Above the World So High
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|4
|Stand Tall
|Hyssongs/ARS
|5
|I Know What Jesus Can Do
|Browns/StowTown
|6
|Deep Waters
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|7
|A Million Reasons
|Perrys/StowTown
|8
|I Will Sing
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|9
|Sow the Good Seed
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|10
|So Much to Thank Him For
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|11
|Soul Set Free
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|12
|Never Been Another
|Whisnants/UIA
|13
|Hit the Altar
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|14
|Homeward Bound
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|15
|I Speak Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|16
|Stepping Stone
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|17
|Now Lazarus Can Sing
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|18
|When Believers Will Be Leaving
|Down East Boys/StowTown
|19
|For My Good
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|20
|Still Faithful
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|21
|Door Wide Open
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|22
|Pray
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|23
|Behind My Praise
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|24
|Big God
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|25
|I Went Down
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|26
|Faithful God
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|27
|He Will Hold You Through It All
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|28
|Tell the Devil
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|29
|Show Me Thy Way
|Paid in Full/StowTown
|30
|I’ll Never Get Over
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
|31
|The Way That He Found It
|Justified/ARS
|32
|I Am the One
|Jeff Tolbert & Primitive Road/Independen
|33
|Troubled
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|34
|Tell It to Him
|Bibletones/Independent
|35
|Mercy Was More
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|36
|The Well
|Taylors/StowTown
|37
|Standing with You
|The Sound/Daywind
|38
|I’ve Seen What It Can Do
|Phillips & Banks/ARS
|39
|Ain’t Lookin for Trouble
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ARS
|40
|All Is Well
|Exodus/Independent
|41
|I Will Not Hope in Something Less
|Kelly Garner/Independent
|42
|Joy Is Gonna Come
|Erwins/StowTown
|43
|What A Redeemer
|River’s Edge/Independent
|44
|Somebody Testify
|No Name Qt/Independent
|45
|Just to Know You
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|46
|Still Praying
|Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
|47
|He Remembers My Sin No More
|Kramers/StowTown
|48
|Oh, What A Moment
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTow
|49
|Satisfied
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|50
|More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
|Isaacs/House of Isaacs
|51
|In the Room
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|52
|I’m A Believer
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|53
|I Know It’s You
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|54
|Home Is Always Where I’d Rather Be
|Believer’s Voice/Independent
|55
|Loving You
|The Nelons/Daywind
|56
|I Am So Blessed
|The Browders/Dream Big
|57
|Prove Em’ Wrong
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|58
|The Truth
|The Promise/Independent
|59
|Choices
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|60
|God Gave Me A Song
|Michael Combs/Independent
|61
|Rise Up
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|62
|When the Trumpet Sounds
|8th Street/ARS
|63
|Turn to the Right
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|64
|Are You Ready
|Steadfast Qt/Independent
|65
|I Got Saved
|True Song/Daywind
|66
|We Need Revival
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|67
|That Somebody Was Me
|The Guardians/Daywind
|68
|Blessed Assurance in the Blood
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Souther
|69
|I’m With the Band
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|70
|Build an Altar
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|71
|God Said You’re Gonna Make It
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|72
|It Could Have Been Me
|The Ferguson Family/Independent
|73
|Let’s Sing About the Blood
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|74
|Undefeated
|Steeles/StowTown
|75
|Every Promise Made Is A Promise Kept
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|76
|We Need Jesus
|Kenny Evans/Independent
|77
|Victory Side
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|78
|I Am Saved
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|79
|There Is a Rock
|High Road/New Day
|80
|Good Thing
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|81
|Holy Roller
|Matt Hill/Independent
|82
|More
|Allens/ARS/New Day
|83
|Still Under His Feet
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|84
|Second Time Around
|Port City Qt/Independent
|85
|Be Sure
|The Shepherds/Independent
|86
|I Will Glory in the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|87
|The Only Way He Knew How
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|88
|Let Us Pray
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|89
|Kick Up My Heels and Sing
|Guardians/Daywind
|90
|Thank God for Tomorrow
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|91
|Seed In The Ground
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|92
|Cast Your Cares
|Unity Four/Independent
|93
|You Can Sleep Tonight
|Big Mo/Independent
|94
|That’s Why I Love Him So
|Mercy’s Won/Independent
|95
|I Believe in the Resurrection
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|96
|My Surrender
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|97
|I’ve Got Joy
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|98
|Made to Live Forever
|
Chuck Wagon Gang/Thoroughbred Recor
|99
|Come Jesus Come
|Grascals/Crossroads
|100
|All He’s Ever Been
|Chronicle/ARS
