Country And Bluegrass Artist Carl Ray Realeases New Single To Radio “Get On Board” On Sucarnoochee Records

NASHVILLE, TN – Acclaimed independent country and bluegrass recording artist Carl Ray has released his powerful new single on Sucarnoochee Records. “Get On Board,” produced by Grammy Award-winner Greg Cole, delivers a compelling gospel message wrapped in masterful bluegrass instrumentation and spiritual urgency. This latest release marks yet another milestone in Ray’s evolution as an artist whose music consistently uplifts, heals, challenges, and inspires.

A heartfelt call to salvation, “Get On Board” urges listeners to reflect, repent, and rise—rooted in faith and driven by a melodic tightly sung chorus:

“This train is leaving for Heaven / Get on board…”

The single features an all-star lineup of bluegrass musicians:

Darrin Vincent of the duo Dailey and Vincent – Upright Bass

BJ Cherryhomes – Fiddle

Seth Mulder – Guitar

Josh Swift – Dobro

A Spiritual Journey on Steel Rails

Described by many as “a spiritual journey on wheels,” “Get On Board” invites the listener to board a train bound for Heaven. From the conductor’s first call—“All aboard!”—to the opening guitar strum and final harmony, the song moves like a locomotive of faith. The rhythm mirrors a smooth steady hum of steel wheels on iron tracks, beckoning weary hearts to lay down their burdens and step into the light of redemption.

Listeners will feel the urgency—not with a big push, but through the empathy in Ray’s voice. It’s a final boarding call to turn away from sin and embrace grace. The fiddle cries out like a distant whistle, echoing the call of the Spirit, while the dobro slides like a train rounding a bend into the golden sunrise of salvation.

As the chorus builds, it rushes past the listener like wind through an open window—fresh, freeing, and full of hope. It’s more than a song; it’s a plea to leave the old life behind and journey toward peace that surpasses understanding.

Whether you’re worn down by life’s journey or searching for a new beginning, “Get On Board” is a musical masterpiece—your spiritual boarding pass. A ride of faith powered by conviction, carried by bluegrass tradition, and fueled by grace. Get on board!

