Crossroads Label Group announces staff updates, new offices

Big changes are under way at Crossroads Label Group, home to Southern Gospel imprints Horizon and Sonlite Records and roots labels Mountain Home Music Company and Organic Records, as company President Scott Wagner announced today that the company has reorganized via promotions to key personnel, added a new member to the Crossroads team and relocated to new offices in Fletcher, NC.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in the Crossroads legacy,” says Wagner, “working alongside such a talented team as we build on the foundation that’s brought us here. Crossroads is entering an exciting period of growth. Our move into new offices and the recent promotions across our team reflect both our momentum and our ambitions – a space designed to inspire collaboration, and recognition for the people driving Crossroads forward.”

The promotions include the appointment of Audrey Fletcher to Vice President of Marketing; Greg Bentley to Vice President of A&R – Christian; and Aynsley Porchak to Director of Digital Marketing.

“As we celebrate these milestones,” Wagner notes, “we’re also investing in the leadership that will carry us into the future. I’m delighted to announce that Justin Hiltner is joining Crossroads as Vice President of A&R – Roots. His experience, creativity, and deep ties to the roots music community make him an outstanding fit, and we’re confident he’ll make a real impact on our artists, our team, and our growth.”

Says Hiltner, who is relocating to the company’s western North Carolina home, “I started playing the banjo when I was seven years old, so I’ve been listening to Mountain Home artists my entire life. For the last 15 years, as I’ve worked in the music industry, I’ve gotten to know even more music and acts from across the Crossroads group, and its stellar staff, too. I’ve recorded two albums in their studio, and even had the honor of releasing music with the label – first with the legendary Roland White back in 2018. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team and work with this world-class roster of musicians and artists at Crossroads.”

“Two of my primary missions in roots music,” he adds, “have always been first, to tell honest, grounded stories about these musical styles and traditions and second, to give all forms of roots music – bluegrass, folk, Americana, gospel, and beyond – the treatment, care, and esteem they deserve. That’s what Crossroads is doing; I’m looking forward to being a part of it!”

“Together,” concludes Wagner, “we step into this next chapter ready to build on our momentum and strengthen the Crossroads legacy.”

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here