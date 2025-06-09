Crossroads Music welcomes Aynsley Porchak to their team

Crossroads Music — that’s the parent company to renowned Bluegrass label Mountain Home Music Company, as well as to Southern Gospel’s Sonlite Records and Horizon Records and the eclectic Organic Records imprint — is pleased to announce that Aynsley Porchak has joined the company as a social media specialist.

“From the moment we met Aynsley, her passion for creativity and deep love for music stood out,” says the label group’s Director of Marketing, Audrey Fletcher. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team, where she’ll bring an authentic and personalized touch to helping artists share their music. We’re confident her energy, insight, and genuine enthusiasm for this role will help our artists grow in meaningful ways.”

Aynsley is already known to the bluegrass community as an exceptional fiddle player in both the bluegrass and contest realms. She’s the first person to win both the Grand Master and Canadian Grand Master Championships — a feat she accomplished while on her way to earning Bachelor’s degrees in both English and Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music from ETSU. Since then, she has earned a Master’s degree in Appalachian Studies and served as an adjunct professor at the University. A one-time member of Carolina Blue and subsequently the Tennessee Bluegrass Band and the Darren Nicholson Band, Aynsley continues to teach, record and make occasional personal appearances.

Says Porchak, “I’m truly honored to be working for an organization as storied as this one. The history of both Crossroads and Mountain Home in roots music runs deep, and I feel blessed to work with such a talented roster of artists and a wonderful staff! I look forward to helping audiences discover captivating new music and the exceptional people who play it.”

Find Gospel Music News In Your Inbox Here

Find Christian TV Here