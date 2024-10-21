Curtis Wilds, Eldest Son of Randall Wilds Passes Away

Kennedy, AL, 10/21/24 – During the Fall Festival at his church on Saturday, October 19th, Curtis

Wilds, the eldest son of Wilds & Associates CEO Randall Wilds, passed away unexpectedly.

While sitting at a table enjoying fun and fellowship with friends and family, Curtis suddenly fell to

the floor. When bystanders realized he was unconscious, a 911 call was made immediately. A

church member who is a nurse determined he wasn’t breathing and could not detect a pulse.

CPR was to no avail. After arriving at the hospital, doctors confirmed he died of a massive heart

attack.

A resident of Millport, Alabama, Curtis was a loving husband and a devoted father to five

children. He was 33 years old.

Prayers for the family are most appreciated at this difficult time.

