October 21, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Curtis Wilds, Eldest Son of Randall Wilds Passes Away

SGN Scoops Staff01 mins
Randall Wilds

Kennedy, AL, 10/21/24 – During the Fall Festival at his church on Saturday, October 19th, Curtis
Wilds, the eldest son of Wilds & Associates CEO Randall Wilds, passed away unexpectedly.
While sitting at a table enjoying fun and fellowship with friends and family, Curtis suddenly fell to
the floor. When bystanders realized he was unconscious, a 911 call was made immediately. A
church member who is a nurse determined he wasn’t breathing and could not detect a pulse.
CPR was to no avail. After arriving at the hospital, doctors confirmed he died of a massive heart
attack.
A resident of Millport, Alabama, Curtis was a loving husband and a devoted father to five
children. He was 33 years old.
Prayers for the family are most appreciated at this difficult time.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Related News