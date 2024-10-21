Curtis Wilds, Eldest Son of Randall Wilds Passes Away

Kennedy, AL, 10/21/24 – During the Fall Festival at his church on Saturday, October 19th, Curtis
Wilds, the eldest son of Wilds & Associates CEO Randall Wilds, passed away unexpectedly.
While sitting at a table enjoying fun and fellowship with friends and family, Curtis suddenly fell to
the floor. When bystanders realized he was unconscious, a 911 call was made immediately. A
church member who is a nurse determined he wasn’t breathing and could not detect a pulse.
CPR was to no avail. After arriving at the hospital, doctors confirmed he died of a massive heart
attack.
A resident of Millport, Alabama, Curtis was a loving husband and a devoted father to five
children. He was 33 years old.
Prayers for the family are most appreciated at this difficult time.
