NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Billy Blue Records and Billy Jam Records are proud to officially announce the signing of Dalton Harper as the most recent addition to their family of artists. With a distinctive, smooth baritone vocal style, and a genuine connection to the songs he performs, Dalton brings another exciting young element to the labels’ growing roster. Harper, brother of 2026 American Idol winner, Hannah Harper, has been touring extensively with her all year performing in front of thousands every night. “Dalton Harper is an exceptionally talented addition to the Billy Blue Records and Billy Jam Records family,” shares Jerry Salley, Creative Director, Billy Blue Records/Billy Jam Records. “He has a very distinguishable vocal, and a natural ability to recognize songs that not only fit his distinct voice, but are relatable to his larger audience. Dalton has undeniable musical gifts, as a singer and musician, and we look forward to working with him as he moves into the next chapter of his journey. We are excited and proud to welcome him to the labels and look forward to helping him share his music with audiences everywhere.” Dalton shares his excitement about this new chapter. “I didn’t come this far to see how far I could get. I came this far because I believe there’s something worth chasing. New chapter, new team, and a whole lot of work ahead,” shares Dalton Harper.