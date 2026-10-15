DAYWIND MUSIC GROUP TAKES HOME MULTIPLE HONORS AT 57TH ANNUAL DOVE AWARDS

NASHVILLE, Tenn Daywind Music Group (DMG) celebrated a fantastic night at the 57th annual Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. DMG received five wins in multiple categories across Southern Gospel, Bluegrass/Country/Roots, and Choral, and saw two of its artists perform.

“We are so proud of our creators! Our artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, musicians, graphic artists, and staff continue to use their God-given talents to create excellent works honoring Christ and spreading the Gospel. It is wonderful to see GMA and the Dove voters appreciate them in this way,” shares Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group.

Karen Peck & New River was awarded the Southern Gospel Album of the Year for Good Answers, one of three nominations they had (Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for “I Speak Jesus” and Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “God Gives Good Answers”). “Our hearts are so grateful and honored to receive the Dove Award for Good Answers. This album is incredibly dear to our hearts. Several of the songs were written shortly after the passing of our precious mom, and she was such a tremendous inspiration behind them. We dedicated this record to her memory, so receiving this award carries a very special meaning for all of us,” shares group co-founder and Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Karen Peck Gooch, who was on hand to accept the award along with her sister, Susan Peck Jackson. “A heartfelt thank you to Jackie Patillo and the entire GMA family for honoring Southern Gospel music,” continues Peck Gooch. “We are also so grateful for our incredible teams at Daywind Records and the Harper Agency and for everyone who has believed in and supported our music. Our prayer is that we can continue making music that lasts, touches hearts, and, most importantly, reaches people around the world with the message of Jesus Christ. To God be all the glory!”

Chosen Road, nominated in two categories (Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year for “A God Thing”, and Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year for American Morning: Side A), won the Dove Award for their album. They also had the opportunity to perform as part of the main show, bringing their unique, acoustic sound to a new audience. “Bluegrass was born in America, and the Gospel has been woven into its story from the beginning. Those two things have always been inseparable to us. We don’t just include a couple Gospel songs on a bluegrass record—we’ve given our lives to carrying the Gospel through this music,” shares group co-founder Jonathan Buckner. “So standing on the Dove Awards stage wasn’t just a career moment. It felt like a moment for the music we love and the message we’ve built our lives around. We’re incredibly grateful to the GMA for giving bluegrass and roots music that stage, and to our family at Daywind and Thoroughbred Records for believing so deeply in what Chosen Road is called to do. And then to hear our name called for our first Dove Award—it’s hard to put into words. We’ve spent years praying that God would use this music. To see where He’s carried it is something we’ll never forget.”

Billy Blue recording artists The Grascals won the Dove Award for Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year for “Broken Angels,” their collaboration with the late Dolly Parton, and were honored to perform the song with Sonya Isaacs Yeary filling in for the late Parton in a Dolly tee as part of her tribute to the musical legend and Gospel Music Hall of Fame member. Danny Roberts of The Grascals shares, “We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive the Dove Award for Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year for ‘Broken Angels’. This song carries an especially deep meaning for us because our own Jamie Johnson wrote it with Dolly Parton, and the message was something that was very important and personal to Dolly and to Jamie. Having the opportunity to record this song with her was a blessing that we will always cherish. To have ‘Broken Angels’ recognized with a Dove Award is incredibly special, but receiving this honor after Dolly’s passing makes it even more emotional. We wish more than anything that she could be here to share this moment with us. We know how much this song meant to her, and we hope this award serves as another way to honor her legacy and how important she has been in our lives.

“We also want to give a very special thank you to Ed Leonard, Jerry Salley, Kyle Johnson, and all the wonderful folks at Billy Blue Records. ‘Broken Angels’ was our first song released with Billy Blue, and we are so grateful for the belief they placed in us, in our music, and in this song. Their support helped give ‘Broken Angels’ the opportunity to reach so many people. Thank you to the Gospel Music Association, our families, our fans, and everyone who has embraced this song and its message. This award – our first Dove Award – means more to us than we can put into words, and it is an honor we will carry with us always.”

A very special Dove Award was received for Musical/Choral Collection of the Year for We Shall Behold Him: A Tribute to Dottie Rambo. Daywind’s Director of A&R, Dusty Wells, came up with the project to honor Dottie Rambo, a longtime friend, mentor, and musical hero. Johnathan Crumpton coordinated the project for Daywind Worship. “I am simply overwhelmed and so thankful to celebrate this GMA Dove Award win with Bradley Knight, Johnathan Crumpton, and the incredible family of artists who helped bring We Shall Behold Him: A Tribute to Dottie Rambo to life” shares Wells. “This was a dream of my heart for more than 20 years. Dottie’s music helped shape my life, and getting to share these songs with a new generation means more than I can express. What thrills me most is knowing that her music and legacy continue to touch hearts and point people to Jesus. I’m so grateful to have a small part in keeping that gift alive.”

Daywind Music Group’s 57th GMA Dove Award wins:

Southern Gospel Album of the Year – Good Answers, Karen Peck & New River

Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year – “Broken Angels”, The Grascals and Dolly Parton

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year – American Morning: Side A, Chosen Road

Musical/Choral Collection of the Year – We Shall Behold Him: A Tribute to Dottie Rambo, created by Dusty Wells, Bradley Knight and Johnathan Crumpton

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year – “No Rock”, Jeff & Sheri Easter (co-written by Daywind Music Publishing’s Jason Cox)

Daywind is proud of its other nominees for Dove Awards, including Joseph Habedank, Tribute Quartet, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, and Scotty Inman.

The Dove Awards aired tonight on TBN and will re-air throughout the weekend.

The Dove Award success comes in the middle of a busy few months for Daywind Music Group as it has celebrated multiple #1 songs on the charts, several wins at the Singing News Fan Awards (Greater Vision, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River) held during the National Quartet Convention, and look forward to the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards later this month during World of Bluegrass

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