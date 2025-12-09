Daywind Music Publishing Welcomes Adina Bowman

Daywind Music Publishing (DMP) is excited to announce the signing of Adina Bowman to an exclusive songwriting agreement.

Adina Bowman’s songs have been recorded by a who’s who of Southern Gospel music artists, including the Collingsworth Family, Nelons, Inspirations, Tribute Quartet, and many more.

“I am truly honored and grateful to join the Daywind Music Publishing family,” says Bowman. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity to create music that will encourage and reach people where they are, and I am very much looking forward to working with Rick Shelton and this incredible team.”

Rick Shelton, Vice President of Daywind Music Publishing states, “We are delighted to welcome Adina to our songwriting roster. Her talent speaks for itself, but it’s her gracious, Christian spirit that makes her such a natural fit for our creative community. I’m grateful for the opportunity to champion her songs and help place them in the hands of artists and ultimately in the hearts of their audiences.”

The signing of Bowman caps an exciting year for DMP that has seen their writers celebrate 8 #1’s on the Singing News monthly charts.

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Jim Brady, Melissa Brady, Clint Brown, Riley Harrison Clark, Jason Cox, Adam Crabb, Natalie Cromwell, Marty Funderburk, Joseph Habedank, Mike Harland, Wayne Haun, Matthew Lawson, Tim Lovelace, Devin McGlamery, Karen Peck Gooch, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Jonathan C. Smith, Sue C. Smith, and Barry Weeks.

