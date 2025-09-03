Dean and Kim Hopper Join GFM Productions Leadership, Paul Mead Appointed CFO, and The Griffith Family Expands Company Vision

Sylacauga, Alabama —GFM Productions, a premier full-service production and artist development company specializing in audio recording, video, photography, and live performance production, proudly announces a strategic expansion of its leadership team in support of its role in the upcoming America 250 Tour, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

Dean Hopper Named Vice PresidentThe company is honored to appoint Dean Hopper as its new Vice President. A respected vocalist, accomplished recording studio operator, and seasoned business graduate, Dean brings a rare combination of musical artistry and operational acumen to GFM.

Dean earned his business degree from Oakland City University in 2003.

As a lead vocalist of The Hoppers, he transitioned from drummer in 1981 to a celebrated front-line artist, earning awards and national recognition.

He also co-founded The Farm Studios, a full-service recording, mastering, and digital editing facility, further demonstrating his technical and managerial expertise.

“Joining GFM Productions as Vice President is a thrilling next step,” said Dean Hopper. “I’m excited to leverage my years of music industry experience and studio operations know-how to drive creativity, efficiency, and success — especially as we step into the monumental America 250 Tour.”

Kim Hopper Joins GFM to Enrich the Creative and Operational Vision

Also stepping into a leadership role, Kim Hopper joins GFM Productions, bringing her celebrated soprano and performance experience to the company’s creative and artist development initiatives.

Kim, hailing from the renowned Greene family, has been integral to The Hoppers’ vocal excellence since joining the group in 1989, shortly after marrying Dean.

She is acclaimed for her “rafter-ringing soprano vocals” and has consistently earned industry awards as Female Vocalist across decades.

Kim Hopper commented, “I look forward to contributing my passion for performance to GFM. Combining heartfelt artistry with strategic production opportunities, especially with the America 250 Tour ahead, makes this an inspiring chapter.”

Paul Mead Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Rounding out the enhanced leadership team, Paul Mead joins GFM as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned businessman with extensive ties across diverse industries and a profound appreciation for Gospel music, Paul brings financial leadership and cross-sector insight to the company. His expertise will be essential in steering GFM’s fiscal strategies and supporting the expansive logistics of nationwide tour production.

The Griffith Family: Foundational Leaders of GFM

GFM Productions is anchored by Tony and Julie Griffith of The Griffith Family (griffithfamilymusic.com), who have been ministering through music across the nation for years. Known for their heartfelt performances and family-centered harmonies, The Griffith Family not only carry forward a rich Gospel tradition but also lead GFM’s vision for producing world-class events, recording projects, and ministry opportunities.

Tony Griffith, Executive Tour Director for the America 250 Tour, shared: “Having Dean, Kim, and Paul join our leadership team strengthens both our ministry and our mission. With the Griffith Family at the heart of GFM, and a tour of this magnitude on the horizon, we’re building something truly historic.”

Driving the America 250 Tour Forward

With GFM Productions at the helm of managing creative and technical components of the America 250 Tour, these new appointments underscore the company’s commitment to excellence and vision for a successful 2026 campaign. The tour, aimed to inspire national unity through live concerts, multimedia experiences, and honoring American heritage, spans all 50 states with a blend of music, historical tributes, and interactive engagement.

