Doctors Said “No Hope” God Said Otherwise: Makayla’s Miracle

When medical professionals deliver a diagnosis that feels like an overwhelming mountain, faith reminds us that we serve a God who moves mountains.

In a recent, heartfelt episode on Abundant TV, host Rob Patz sat down with special guest Richard Hyssong of the award-winning gospel music family The Hyssongs. While their conversation was packed with plenty of warmth and laughter—touching on everything from funny wedding day mishaps to 30 years of family touring—it was the story of Richard’s daughter, Makayla, that brought a powerful message of hope to viewers worldwide.

A Devastating Diagnosis at Just 3 Days Old

Eighteen years ago, Richard and his wife Kelly welcomed their newborn daughter, Makayla, into the world. What should have been a season of pure celebration quickly turned into deep uncertainty. When Makayla was just three days old, doctors discovered more than 22 fatty tumors surrounding her heart, with one severe tumor directly blocking her aorta.

Ten days later, doctors performed an ultrasound through the soft spot of her head and found another devastating issue: masses of brain tumors. The medical prognosis was sobering—doctors warned the family that Makayla was unlikely to survive, and if she did, she would never walk, talk, or live a normal life.

“We’re often told that God never gives us more than we can handle,” Richard shared during the broadcast. “At that point, I thought, ‘No, I’m pretty sure I can’t handle this.'”

When the Church Stands Together in Prayer

Faced with a situation humanly impossible to fix, the Hyssong family turned to the power of prayer. Word of baby Makayla’s condition spread around the world. Churches from every corner of the globe—many that the family had never even visited—began lifting her up in prayer.

The Hyssongs received prayer cloths, notes of encouragement, and photos of entire congregations praying for a baby girl they had never met.

Then, the miraculous happened.

✨ A Divine Turnaround Without surgical intervention, those 22 heart tumors began shrinking on their own. Over the next few years, every single one of them completely dissolved. Makayla didn’t just survive she defied every medical prediction. She learned to walk, speak, sing, and recently graduated high school with top honors!

Full-Circle Faith: The 516 Prayer Project

Today, Makayla is an active 18-year-old who continues to walk in faith and healing. While she recently faced new health challenges, scans have already shown miraculous 70% reductions in tumor size, proving once again that God is actively working in her life.

Her story doesn’t end with her own healing—it has become a beacon of prayer for others. Inspired by James 5:16 (“The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much”), the family started the 516 Prayer Project to connect believers globally.

In a beautiful full-circle moment, Makayla now oversees and manages the 516 Prayer Project herself. The young girl who was once sustained by the prayers of thousands across the globe is now dedicating her life to lifting up prayer requests for people worldwide.

Don’t Give Up on Your Miracle

As Richard reflected during his time on Abundant TV, God doesn’t always promise we won’t walk through trials, but He promises to be right there with us through every moment.

No matter what mountain you are facing today—whether physical, emotional, or spiritual—Makayla’s testimony stands as a living reminder: God still hears, God still answers, and God is still in the miracle business.

Want to submit a prayer request or learn more about The Hyssongs? Visit The Hyssongs Official Website

Catch full episodes of Joy for the Journey and inspiring guest interviews regularly right here on Abundant TV!

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