Down East Boys Join StowTown Records Artist Roster

Nashville, TN – One of Christian music’s leading record labels, StowTown Records, has announced the addition of popular quartet, the Down East Boys, to their artist roster. The debut release from the group under the StowTown label is expected to be released this fall, just in time for gospel music’s premier event, the National Quartet Convention, which is set to take place in September.

Since their inception in 1985, the Down East Boys have been making great music and sharing that music with audiences across the country. A mainstay in the gospel music world, their name is synonymous with classic quartet harmony and songs that have stood the test of time. Under the leadership of longtime lead vocalist and manager, Ricky Carden, their music has consistently topped radio charts, as they have enjoyed such popular hits as “Beautiful Valley,” “Beat Up Bible,” “Testimony Time,” “What Love,” “Something To Shout About” and their most recent Top 20 hit, “Mercy River.”

StowTown President and CEO Landon Beene shared his excitement about the signing, “StowTown is thrilled to be partnering with the Down East Boys, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to our incredible family of artists. I’ve known Ricky Carden for many years, and I love his innovative spirit and heart for ministry! We’re excited about what the future holds with this great group.”

Carden agrees with Beene and says the quartet is also excited about the future and looking forward to producing great music with the StowTown team. “We are honored to become a part of such a great roster of talented artists in gospel music. StowTown has always been at the forefront of our industry as a record label, and we are excited to now call StowTown home. Landon Beene and I have been friends for over 30 years and now, for the first time, we have the opportunity to work together to create and share our music.”

Be on the lookout for new music from the Down East Boys at digital and retail outlets. Additional information regarding The Down East Boys is available online at www.downeastboys.com.

