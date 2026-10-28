Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Honor America’s Fallen Heroes with “600 Solemn Acres”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As our nation prepares to honor its military heroes this Veterans Day, Turnberry Records announces the release of “600 Solemn Acres,” a deeply moving new single from legendary bluegrass artist Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Written by acclaimed songwriters Mark “Brink” Brinkman and David Stewart, the song pays tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and the sacred ground of Arlington National Cemetery where so many have been laid to rest. The single is available to bluegrass radio NOW via Get It Played.

With its heartfelt lyrics and powerful message of remembrance, “600 Solemn Acres” captures the reverence and gratitude felt by those who visit Arlington. From the haunting sound of a bugle to the sight of countless white headstones stretching across the landscape, the song paints a vivid picture of the tremendous price paid for the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

Lawson shares a personal connection to the song and its message:

“If one has never visited Arlington National Cemetery, I encourage you to do so. The opening line of ‘600 Solemn Acres’ says exactly how I felt when I was there: ‘There’s a feeling of deep reverence everywhere.’ Co-writers Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman and David Stewart express, as I do, so much honor, respect, and love for our military men and women with this song, and we wanted to get it released in time for Veterans Day.”

Throughout his remarkable career, Doyle Lawson has been celebrated for his unmistakable voice, masterful musicianship, and ability to deliver songs that touch the heart. With Quicksilver, he brings that same sincerity and musical excellence to “600 Solemn Acres,” allowing the song’s message of patriotism, sacrifice, and remembrance to take center stage.

While Veterans Day is a time to recognize all who have served in the United States Armed Forces, “600 Solemn Acres” offers a particularly meaningful tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The song reminds listeners that behind every marker is a life, a family, and a story of service that should never be forgotten. Its message is especially timely as Americans gather to remember, honor, and express gratitude for the extraordinary sacrifices made on behalf of our nation.

“600 Solemn Acres” is more than a song of tribute; it is a heartfelt reminder that freedom comes at a tremendous cost and that the legacy of those who gave their lives will endure as long as we remember them.

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