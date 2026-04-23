Eighteen Mile announces debut album, Peace Be Still

“As a band of songwriters, this album is special,” says Eighteen Mile’s Carson Aaron of Peace Be Still, the group’s debut for Mountain Home Music Company now available for pre-save/add ahead of its June 12 release. “It’s the first project we’ve worked on where we’ve written almost every song.”

Indeed, except for a gentle reading of Kristyn and Keith Getty’s “Living Waters” and a correspondingly muscular take on Ron Block’s enduring “He’s Holding on to Me,” all of Peace Be Still reflects the creative power of a group just transitioning from their role backing the musical ministry of Steve Pettit and finding their own place in the world. And from the enthusiastic reception accorded to its first single, bassist Hallie Ritter’s “Above The Clouds,” which remains a regular on Bluegrass Today gospel chart more than 6 months after its release, and subsequent release of Aaron’s “What Mercy Means” and “Living Waters,” the emergence of Eighteen Mile has been welcomed by the bluegrass industry and audiences alike.

Produced by Andy Leftwich, Peace Be Still offers well-crafted, deeply felt stories of doubt overcome by faith, fears calmed by the certainty of salvation, and throughout, the recognition of God’s mercy and grace. The arrangements are polished and the performances confident, whether straightforward bluegrass or more deeply flavored with the sounds of contemporary folk. The essential outlook is beautifully summed up in the title track, written by Aaron and sung by multi-instrumentalist Jack Ritter with sympathetic backing from Leftwich’s long-time colleague, acclaimed resonator guitarist Rob Ickes:

When I was a younger man I thought I knew my way

I turned my sail with the wind, a sheep gone astray

I took the path of the wayward son, my eyes too blind to see

I knew not which way to turn, yet His hand’s still on me

“Peace be still” He says to me

Grace unmeasured, boundless, free

Keep me Lord from unbelief

Let me rest in perfect peace

“We know the stories behind each song because they are our stories,” says Aaron. “The common thread through all these songs is the grace of God that has transformed our lives. In several of the songs, you’ll hear a clear invitation to consider His grace; we offer that invitation because each of us have heard God say to our souls, ‘Peace Be Still.’ We hope you find the peace of God in this album!”

Pre-save/add Peace Be Still HERE.

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