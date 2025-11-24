Eighteen Mile explores “What Mercy Means”

Mountain Home Music Company’s Eighteen Mile is making a strong showing with their debut single, “Above The Clouds” — already it’s topped the Bluegrass Today Gospel chart more than once since its September release — but the youthful quintet is already back with a follow-up.

“I’ve always been intrigued by the mental picture of Moses climbing up Mount Sinai to meet God in Exodus 34,” says multi-instrumentalist Carson Aaron, who wrote and sings lead on “What Mercy Means.”

“The Bible paints a picture that the mountain was dark and terrifying,” he continues, “and it even describes earthquakes and thunder, all because the Holy presence of God was there. I wrote this song to capture the divine tension of a Powerful, Holy God meeting an unholy man. The song then relates the Bible story to my personal story — that even though I deserve the punishment that comes from being a sinner before a Holy God, He surprises me with overflowing mercy every morning instead.”

Punctuated by an appropriately contemplative melodic theme from fiddler Savannah Aaron — sometimes alone, sometimes doubled by Jack Ritter’s subdued banjo — “What Mercy Means” features pristine harmonies from Ritter and Emily Guy that give gentle support to the song’s finely crafted, deeply felt chorus:

He said, I am merciful and gracious, and full of love for thee

The Giver of all good things to those who call on Me

I am still the God of justice and the guilty won’t go free

But watch and I will show you just what mercy means

Produced, like its predecessor, by renowned fiddle and mandolin player Andy Leftwich, “What Mercy Means” offers its timeless lesson in a musical form that listeners are already finding fits within a long-lived and deeply beloved bluegrass gospel lineage.

“What Mercy Means” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here