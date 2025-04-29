Faith, Fiction & Frosting: Texas Sheet Cake & Lynette Eason on The Rob and Kristen Show!

Get ready for sweet treats, big laughs, and a powerful faith-filled conversation on Season 3, Episode 14 of The Rob and Kristen Show! 🎉

This week, Rob and Kristen take you into the kitchen for their most delicious adventure yet—baking a rich, gooey Texas Sheet Cake from scratch. Expect baking bloopers, frosting fails, and plenty of laughter as the duo navigates this beloved Southern dessert recipe.

But the real icing on the cake? While it bakes, they sit down for an exclusive NRB 2025 interview with USA Today bestselling Christian author Lynette Eason! 📖

Lynette dives deep into:

Her brand-new suspense thriller, Serial Burn

Writing over 60 novels and what keeps her inspired ✍️

Her journey to landing her first publishing deal

The fictional character she’d trust to rescue her in a crisis!

Why You’ll Love This Episode: ✅ Behind-the-scenes author insights

✅ A must-try Texas Sheet Cake recipe 🍫

✅ Encouragement for aspiring Christian writers

✅ Hilarious kitchen mishaps (we’re looking at you, Rob!)

✅ A sneak peek into Lynette’s next big release

🎧 Whether you’re a fan of Christian fiction, sweet Southern desserts, or faith-based fun, this episode is a can’t-miss!

📘 Grab your copy of Serial Burn on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

👩‍🍳 Try out the Texas Sheet Cake recipe at home—and tell us how your frosting turned out!

👉 Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and COMMENT if you’ve tried the recipe or are a fan of Lynette’s books!

#RobAndKristenShow #LynetteEason #SerialBurn #TexasSheetCake #ChristianTV #ChristianAuthors #FaithAndFiction #BakingFails #NRB2025 #ChristianEntertainment

Find Southern Gospel News Here