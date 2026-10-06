GAITHER MUSIC CELEBRATES 55 YEARS OF “BECAUSE HE LIVES” WITH A MONTH-LONG CELEBRATION OF THE BELOVED HYMN

The October Campaign Will Bring Together Artists, Fans, Classic Performances,
and New Content Celebrating the Enduring Bill and Gloria Gaither Composition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gaither Music will celebrate the 55th anniversary of one of Bill and Gloria
Gaither’s most beloved compositions, “Because He Lives,” with a month-long campaign
throughout October honoring the song’s enduring message and its impact across generations,
genres, and cultures.
Leading up to the song’s official 55th anniversary on October 18, Gaither Music will revisit
memorable performances from its extensive catalog while joining artists and fans in celebrating
how “Because He Lives” continues to resonate more than five decades after it was written.
Throughout October, Gaither Music’s social and digital platforms will feature classic
performances alongside newly created music, along with personal reflections from Gaither
artists and artists beyond the Gaither family on what the song and its message have meant to
them.
Fans will also be invited to become part of the anniversary by sharing their own performances,
memories and stories connected to “Because He Lives” across social media.
“‘Because He Lives’ has become more than a song in the past 55 years,” said Paul Sizelove,
President of Sun Label Group and Gaither Music Group. “Congregations have sung these lyrics
in times of celebration and sorrow, in moments of uncertainty and great hope. This anniversary
is a celebration of the countless lives that have carried this song forward, and the global
enduring impact of Bill & Gloria’s legacy.”
Written by Bill and Gloria Gaither in 1971, “Because He Lives” has become one of the couple’s
most recognized and enduring compositions. Its message of hope and assurance has traveled
far beyond its beginnings in gospel music, finding a home in churches, concert halls, recordings,
and personal moments of faith around the world. It’s a song that has taken on a life of its own.
During COVID in 2020, you saw entire cities in Brazil singing the song in unison from their
balconies
The song has been interpreted by generations of artists spanning gospel, country, Christian and
worship music, while remaining a cornerstone of the Gaither catalog. Versions include: The
Gaither Vocal Band, Alabama, Ronnie Dunn, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick
Jr., Kristin Chenoweth, Tommee Profitt & Bay Turner, Guy Penrod, Jimmy Fortune, Wintley
Phipps, The Martins, and many more.
The October celebration will highlight that musical legacy while introducing the song to new
listeners through fresh performances and digital content.
As part of the anniversary campaign, Gaither Music has created two streaming collections
showcasing the breadth of artists and musical styles through which “Because He Lives” has
been interpreted:
Because He Lives: Contemporary Christian & Worship Collection
Listen here: https://gaithermusic.lnk.to/BecauseHeLivesContemporary
Because He Lives: Country Gospel Collection
Listen here: https://gaithermusic.lnk.to/BecauseHeLivesCountryGospel
Additional anniversary content will roll out throughout October across Gaither Music’s digital
and social platforms, culminating around the October 18 anniversary and continuing through
the end of the month.
For 55 years, the words “because He lives, I can face tomorrow” have carried a message of
enduring hope that has transcended musical styles, generations, and even languages. This
October, Gaither Music invites artists and listeners around the world to add their voices to that
continuing story.
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