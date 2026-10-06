GAITHER MUSIC CELEBRATES 55 YEARS OF “BECAUSE HE LIVES” WITH A MONTH-LONG CELEBRATION OF THE BELOVED HYMN

The October Campaign Will Bring Together Artists, Fans, Classic Performances,

and New Content Celebrating the Enduring Bill and Gloria Gaither Composition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gaither Music will celebrate the 55th anniversary of one of Bill and Gloria

Gaither’s most beloved compositions, “Because He Lives,” with a month-long campaign

throughout October honoring the song’s enduring message and its impact across generations,

genres, and cultures.

Leading up to the song’s official 55th anniversary on October 18, Gaither Music will revisit

memorable performances from its extensive catalog while joining artists and fans in celebrating

how “Because He Lives” continues to resonate more than five decades after it was written.

Throughout October, Gaither Music’s social and digital platforms will feature classic

performances alongside newly created music, along with personal reflections from Gaither

artists and artists beyond the Gaither family on what the song and its message have meant to

them.

Fans will also be invited to become part of the anniversary by sharing their own performances,

memories and stories connected to “Because He Lives” across social media.

“‘Because He Lives’ has become more than a song in the past 55 years,” said Paul Sizelove,

President of Sun Label Group and Gaither Music Group. “Congregations have sung these lyrics

in times of celebration and sorrow, in moments of uncertainty and great hope. This anniversary

is a celebration of the countless lives that have carried this song forward, and the global

enduring impact of Bill & Gloria’s legacy.”

Written by Bill and Gloria Gaither in 1971, “Because He Lives” has become one of the couple’s

most recognized and enduring compositions. Its message of hope and assurance has traveled

far beyond its beginnings in gospel music, finding a home in churches, concert halls, recordings,

and personal moments of faith around the world. It’s a song that has taken on a life of its own.

During COVID in 2020, you saw entire cities in Brazil singing the song in unison from their

balconies

The song has been interpreted by generations of artists spanning gospel, country, Christian and

worship music, while remaining a cornerstone of the Gaither catalog. Versions include: The

Gaither Vocal Band, Alabama, Ronnie Dunn, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick

Jr., Kristin Chenoweth, Tommee Profitt & Bay Turner, Guy Penrod, Jimmy Fortune, Wintley

Phipps, The Martins, and many more.

The October celebration will highlight that musical legacy while introducing the song to new

listeners through fresh performances and digital content.

As part of the anniversary campaign, Gaither Music has created two streaming collections

showcasing the breadth of artists and musical styles through which “Because He Lives” has

been interpreted:

Because He Lives: Contemporary Christian & Worship Collection

Listen here: https://gaithermusic.lnk.to/BecauseHeLivesContemporary

Because He Lives: Country Gospel Collection

Listen here: https://gaithermusic.lnk.to/BecauseHeLivesCountryGospel

Additional anniversary content will roll out throughout October across Gaither Music’s digital

and social platforms, culminating around the October 18 anniversary and continuing through

the end of the month.

For 55 years, the words “because He lives, I can face tomorrow” have carried a message of

enduring hope that has transcended musical styles, generations, and even languages. This

October, Gaither Music invites artists and listeners around the world to add their voices to that

continuing story.

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