Gene McDonald Releases New CD and DVD Forgiven and Free

NASHVILLE, TN – Classically trained bass/baritone and Gaither

Homecoming favorite Gene McDonald will release his newest studio album, Forgiven and

Free, on September 26. Produced by gospel music legends Bill Gaither and Kevin Williams,

the 12-track collection pays heartfelt tribute to the timeless songs and legacy of Bill

Gaither, Gloria Gaither, and George Beverly Shea.

With a voice affectionately known as “The Sound of the Low Note,” McDonald brings his

warmth and resonance to beloved songs such as “I’d Rather Have Jesus,” “Thanks to

Calvary (I Don’t Live Here Anymore),” and “How Great Thou Art.”

“This album is deeply personal to me,” McDonald said about the project. “These songs

shaped my faith and musical journey. I wanted to honor the legacy of those who came

before me while sharing messages of salvation, hope, and grace.”

This inspirational collection of uplifting songs is available in both CD and DVD formats.

Stream and purchase the new album and DVD here.

Track Listing:

1. Feeling at Home in the Presence of Jesus

2. This Could Be the Dawning of That Day

3. He Touched Me

4. Getting Used to the Family of God

5. How Great Thou Art

6. Child, You’re Forgiven

7. I’d Rather Have Jesus

8. Thanks to Calvary (I Don’t Live Here Anymore)

9. Sinner Saved by Grace

10.Since Jesus Passed By

11. The Love of God

12.Going Home

McDonald’s journey through gospel music is as rich as his voice. Raised singing tenor with

his family, he went on to sing with Jack Campbell & The Ambassadors before studying with

Ben Speer. His professional career includes a nine-year tenure with the legendary Florida

Boys Quartet (1998-2007), before becoming a beloved soloist and regular fixture of the

Gaither Homecoming series.

Forgiven and Free will be available on all digital platforms starting on September 26. The

full-length TV special is also available as a companion DVD and on Gaither TV+.

For more information about Gene, visit www.genemcdonaldmusic.com.

