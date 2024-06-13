GMA DOVE NOMINEE, KELLY GARNER RELEASES CONCEPT VIDEO FOR “THE DAY I GET HOME”

Nashville, TN – In support of the powerful new single from singer/songwriter, Kelly Garner, the talented GMA Dove-nominated female vocalist has announced the release of a brand new concept video. The video, produced by digital media creator, Chandler Baucom, brings to life the moving ballad, The Day I Get Home.

The song, co-written by Kelly and long-time friend, Amy Keffer Shellem, first released to Southern Gospel radio stations nationwide in March and has received rave reviews. According to radio promoter Jeff O’Neal, the message in the song resonates with all who hear it. “It’s a powerful message that moves anyone who has loved ones who have gone on,” O’Neal states. “We have been thrilled by the reception the song has received.”

As Garner shares, the song is a work of art that has taken seven years to truly become what she believes God intended it to become. “My dear friend, Amy and I wrote the song back in 2017 about her grandfather, but then when my mom passed away in 2022, I knew God had actually given it to me to honor my own mother. The song reflects the way she lived her life. She was a mentor to so many, especially me. She taught me how to live, but during the last two months of her life, when she was in the hospital, she taught me how to die. She kept her hand on her bible, reading and studying the Word, all the way to Heaven’s gate, until she saw the face of Jesus.”

The Day I Get Home is currently playing on radio nationwide and may also be downloaded via Spotify. The concept video is also available via all major streaming platforms, including YouTube https://youtu.be/bTZoVijxPdI

Additional information on Kelly Garner is available online at www.kellygarner.com.

