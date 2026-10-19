GOSPEL HARMONIES AND LATIN RHYTHMS HALLMARK ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND’S MIAMI LIVE

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—On the heels of 2024’s Live In Memphis and 2023’s Dove Award-winning Live In Amsterdam, GRAMMY® nominated Gospel luminaries Ernie Haase & Signature Sound continue a string of fan favorite on-location recordings with the highly anticipated Miami Live. Bowing October 23 from StowTown Records, the 14-song set—executive produced by Ernie Haase and produced by Wayne Haun—infuses the vibrant rhythms of Miami’s musical heritage with the renowned quartet’s showstopping Gospel harmonies.

Album opener “Moon Over Miami” finds Ernie Haase & Signature Sound paying homage to the Great American Songbook. Imbued with joyful nostalgia, it plots a distinct course for Miami Live standing alongside such familiar toe-tappers as “Someday” and “Happy Rhythm”; group favorite “Oh, What A Savior”; a fresh rendition of “God On The Mountain” featuring special guest Eli Fortner of The McKameys; and an exuberant call-and-response arrangement of “This Little Light of Mine.”

Recorded live at Miami Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, home congregation of quartet member Christopher Taylor, Miami Live captures a deeply personal moment for the bass vocalist as his father’s group, Living in Praise, takes the stage alongside Ernie Haase & Signature Sound for the timeless favorite “This Ole House.”

“The crowd represented what we’ve experienced all over the world—high energy, joy, and a youthful love for this music, so Miami was the perfect place to capture that spirit,” Haase explains of the live recording. “We leaned into those old-fashioned Southern Gospel quartet songs that international audiences love just as much as folks here in America, and on a few we added just a hint—a little taste—of Latin rhythms and sounds that felt right at home in Miami.”

“Hello To Christ,” a new track written by Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun, and Joel Lindsey, stands tall among the album’s Gospel greats. “With so many classic songs on this record, we wanted to include an original that fit the vibe,” Haase shares. “It’s a fun song, but it carries a meaningful message. Every morning, you can wake up and say hello to fear, doubt, competition, and everything else pulling at you—or you can say hello to Christ. That’s how I want to start my day, and that’s my hope for everyone who hears this song and the whole record.”

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Free Christian Streaming Here