GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NOMINEES FOR THE 56th ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS

Nashville, TENN. (July 30, 2025) – The Gospel Music Association has revealed the nominees for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Brandon Lake leads artist nominations with nine. Artist of the Year nominees include Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen, Lauren Daigle, and Phil Wickham. Nominee announcements will be shared on the GMA Dove Awards Instagram account by Dove Award-winning artists CAIN, Jekalyn Carr, Katy Nichole, Karen Peck, and Pastor Mike Jr. via surprise FaceTime calls to select nominees. SiriusXM’s The Message with Ashley Till (Channel 65) will also announce nominees on the air at 11am CT.

A new and diverse crop of talent showcasing the future of Christian and Gospel music is represented in this year’s class of first time artist nominees. Artists include: Abbie Gamboa, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Annatoria, bodie, Caleb Gordon, Chelsea Plank, Chris Blue, Connor Price, Davies., Down East Boys, ECCOS, Emerson Day, FK&M, Gabriel EMC, Gracie Binion, Hannah McClure, High Road, Jaelee Roberts, Jamie MacDonald, Jelly Roll, JWLKRS Worship, Karen Espinosa, Kenzie Walker, Lakewood Music Español, Leanna Crawford, Marcus Cole, Megan Woods, Miles Minnick, Nick Day, ONE HOUSE, Patrick Mayberry, Paul McClure, Red Worship, Roosevelt Stewart, SEU Worship, Skye Peterson, The Belonging Co, Transformation Worship, Waleska Morales, Yandel, and Zane & Donna King.

The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards, presented in partnership with the Cantinas Arts Foundation, will be held October 7th, 2025 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets and a limited number of Music City Fan Experiences are on sale HERE. The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ App Friday, October 10th, 2025 at 7:30pm and 10pm ET and will be simulcast on SiriusXM The Message. A re-broadcast will air on TBN and the TBN+ App Friday, October 17th, at 7:30p and 10p ET.

“It’s such an exciting time as we announce this year’s nominees,” says GMA President Jackie Patillo. “We love honoring the incredible gifts of our community of artists, songwriters, producers, and creatives and showcasing all they’ve accomplished this past year. I look forward to celebrating with you at Bridgestone Arena this October!”

The theme for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards is Creation Sings. “As someone who lives to create, perform, and lead in worship, I’m constantly reminded that our music is just a reflection of a much greater song… one that began when God spoke the world into existence,” shares Dove Awards Host Tauren Wells. “From the rhythms of the ocean to the harmonies of human praise, all of creation is echoing His glory. I can’t wait to celebrate the artists who are adding their voices to that eternal sound.”

Listen to the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards nominee playlists on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

For the official social media tool kit, CLICK HERE. Images of top nominees can be found HERE. Logos for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards are located HERE.

Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,800 submitted entries. Final round voting will run August 7th through August 14th, 2025. For more information on The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards or to apply for press credentials, please visit https://doveawards.com.

For the complete list of nominees visit https://doveawards.com.

Song of the Year Presented by MultiTracks.com

“Counting My Blessings” (Writers) Seph Schlueter, Jordan Sapp, Jonathan Gamble

“Good Day” (Writer) Forrest Frank

“Goodbye Yesterday” (Writers) Gracie Binion, Steven Furtick, Mitch Wong, Josh Holiday

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” (Writers) Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll, Steven Furtick, Chris Brown,

Benjamin William Hastings

“Still Waters (Psalm 23)” (Writers) Leanna Crawford, Jonathan Gamble, Justin Mark Richards

“That’s My King” (Writers) Kellie Gamble, Jess Russ, Lloyd Nicks, Taylor Agan

“That’s Who I Praise” (Writers) Brandon Lake, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Zac

Lawson, Micah Nichols

“The Prodigal” (Writers) Josiah Queen, Jared Marc

“The Truth” (Writers) Megan Woods, Matthew West, Jeff Pardo

“Up!” (Writers) Forrest Frank, Connor Price

Artist of the Year

Brandon Lake

CeCe Winans

Forrest Frank

Josiah Queen

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

New Artist of the Year Presented by Cantinas Arts Foundation

Abbie Gamboa

Caleb Gordon

Leanna Crawford

Patrick Mayberry

Strings and Heart

Worship Recorded Song of the Year Presented by CCLI

“At The Altar” – ELEVATION RHYTHM, Tiffany Hudson, Abbie Gamboa

“I Know A Name” – Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake

“Mighty Name Of Jesus (Live)” – Hope Darst, The Belonging Co.

“The King Is In The Room” – Phil Wickham

“What A God (Live)” – SEU Worship, ONE HOUSE, Kenzie Walker, Chelsea Plank, Roosevelt

Stewart

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“Desperate” – Jamie MacDonald

“GOODBYE YESTERDAY” – ELEVATION RHYTHM, Grace Binion

“Still Waters (Psalm 23)” – Leanna Crawford

“That’s Who I Praise” – Brandon Lake

“YOUR WAY’S BETTER” – Forrest Frank

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans, Shirley Caesar

“God Is In Control” – DOE

“One Hallelujah” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton (ft. Jonathan

McReynolds, Jekalyn Carr)

“Rest On Us (Flow) [Live]” – Naomi Raine

“Yahweh” – Jason Nelson (ft. Melvin Crispell III)

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year

“Al Estar Aquí” – Marcos Witt, TAYA

“ALGORITMO” – Gabriel EMC, Alex Zurdo

“Coritos de Fuego” – Israel & New Breed, Unified Sound (ft. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Nate

Diaz, Aaron Moses, Lucia Parker)

“Sigue Caminando” – Sarai Rivera

“Worthy” – Blanca (ft. Yandel)

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year

Anike – Anike

Christlike, California – Mile Minnick

CRY – Hulvey

SORRY, I CHANGED (AGAIN) – Aaron Cole

The People We Became – nobigdyl.

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“If Not For Christ” – The Whisnants

“Love ‘Em Where They Are” – Gaither Vocal Band

“Man On The Middle Cross” – Scotty Inman (ft. Jason Crabb, Charlotte Ritchie)

“That’s What Faith Looks Like” – Karen Peck & New River

“You’ll Find Him There (Live)” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

“(More Than A) Hollow Hallelujah” – The Isaacs

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll

“If It Was Up To Me” – Ben Fuller, Carrie Underwood

“There’s a Hole in the Heart” – The Nelons

“There’s a River” – High Road (ft. Jaelee Roberts)

Feature Film of the Year

For the One

Reagan

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Forge

The King of Kings

Television Series of the Year

God. Family. Football.

House of David

Jesus: Refugee, Renegade, Redeemer with Bear Grylls

The Chosen

When Hope Calls

The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Association. Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt serve as showrunners and executive producers, Curtis Stoneberger and Paul Wright as producers, and JoAnna Illingworth and Shama Mrema as scriptwriters. Russell E. Hall returns as director and Scott Moore and Go Live Productions as production manager.

