Gospel Music FanFair Relocates to Williamsburg, Kentucky

WILLIAMSBURG, KY. – One of the nation’s premier gatherings for Gospel music fans and artists is heading to a new home in 2027. The 23rd Annual Gospel Music FanFair will take place April 28 through May 1, 2027, at the Williamsburg Convention Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky, bringing four unforgettable days of music, worship, fellowship, and family-friendly entertainment to the heart of Daniel Boone Country.

Celebrating the rich traditions and diverse sounds of Gospel music, Gospel Music FanFair will feature an impressive lineup of talented artists representing Southern Gospel, Country Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Urban Gospel, and Inspirational music. Scheduled performers include The Singing Cookes, The Cupps, The Freemans, Southern Plainsmen, Wings of Love, Willie Wells and Blue Ridge Mountain Grass, Ava Kasich, Ken Mobley, along with many more artists to be announced.

Throughout the four-day event, attendees will enjoy a full schedule of activities, including morning worship services, daily artist showcases, afternoon matinee performances, and evening concerts featuring some of Gospel music’s most beloved performers. Fans will also gather for one of the week’s most anticipated highlights, the 2027 Gospel Music Fan Awards, honoring outstanding achievements and favorite artists across the genre.

Event promoter Randall Wilds is excited about the move to Williamsburg and the opportunities the city offers visitors. “Williamsburg is a beautiful, historic city with so much to offer,” said Wilds.

Williamsburg is also the home of the Williamsburg Gospel Barn, a Gospel music concert venue owned and operated by Troy and Barbara Cupp.

Wilds shares, “The Cupps have been precious friends of mine for many years and I’m thankful for their support in this venture. We’re thrilled to bring Gospel Music FanFair to Williamsburg and look forward to welcoming Gospel music fans from across the nation to experience this wonderful community.”

Beyond the music, visitors will discover a destination filled with outdoor adventure, history, and family attractions. Nestled in the scenic foothills of Daniel Boone Country, Williamsburg offers miles of hiking trails, historic landmarks, unique shopping opportunities, and a variety of restaurants and accommodations. Families can also enjoy the popular Kentucky Splash Waterpark, home to some of the biggest waves in Kentucky.

With its combination of world-class Gospel music, inspiring worship experiences, and the charm of southeastern Kentucky, the 2027 Gospel Music FanFair promises to be one of the most exciting events in the organization’s history.

For more information, call 205-662-4826 or visit www.gospelmusicfanfair.com.

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