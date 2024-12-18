Gospel Music Icon Nancy Harmon, Passes Away at 85

Cleveland, TN – Nancy Harmon, a renowned gospel singer and songwriter, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024, at the age of 85 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She died at her home in Cleveland, Tennessee, surrounded by loving caregivers.

Born on September 25, 1939, in Warrensburg, MO, Harmon was celebrated for her gospel-soulful voice and powerful, faith-filled songs, including “The Blood Bought Church,” “I’ve Come Too Far to Look Back,” and “Nothing’s Too Big for My God.”

Over her six-decade career, Harmon recorded over 45 studio and live albums, and ministered in over 4,500 churches. She mentored over a thousand young singers and musicians, shaping the next generation of gospel leaders.

She was the founder of Love Special World Outreach Ministries/Nancy Harmon Ministries/Love Special Productions Her groundbreaking television program, The Love Special, was the longest-running syndicated music show on TBN, inspiring millions.

Her influence extended across the gospel world, with songs recorded by The Statesmen, The LeFevres, The Nelons, The Hoppers, Jimmy Swaggart, Janet Paschal, Karen Wheaton, Kenneth Copeland and many more. Natalie Cole, the late Grammy-winning R&B icon, credited Harmon as a key spiritual influence after being inspired by her television programs.

Harmon began her ministry in 1957 at Calvary Temple in Kansas City, Missouri, and later relocated to San Jose, California, to direct the choir and continue her ministry at Faith Temple (now Cathedral of Faith) under the late Rev. Kenny Foreman, Sr. She was also a featured singer on the Gaither Homecoming videos, bringing her gospel message to audiences worldwide.

In 1984, she moved to Portland, Oregon, and founded Love’s Place, a ministry dedicated to providing foster homes and support to children in need.

In 1988, Nancy Harmon and The Love Special Singers relocated from Portland, Oregon, to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, establishing a central hub for her ministry. During her time in Texas, she launched her youth program, The Mighty Warriors, which brought young people from across the nation together for months of intensive ministry training. After 36 years in Texas, she made her final move to Cleveland, Tennessee.

The funeral service will be officiated by her dear friend, Bishop Tim Hill, Church of God Overseer for the State of Tennessee. Funeral arrangements for the service in Cleveland, TN. Additional details regarding the service will be announced soon.

