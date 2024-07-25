GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND, BILL GAITHER ANNOUNCES CITIES FOR 2024 ALL IS BRIGHT CHRISTMAS TOUR

Alexandria, IN – For nearly half a century, multi-Grammy and Dove Award winner, Bill Gaither has been a musical trailblazer. His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved Homecoming Series has consistently topped sales charts and attracted an ever-increasing audience.

The 88-year-old music mogul continues to tour regularly, presenting over 50 concerts annually, and for 30 years, he has been bringing Christmas concert events each holiday season to cities nationwide. As the 2024 holiday season rolls around, the legendary recording artist makes plans to present an exciting, festive, Christmas celebration during November and December. The All Is Bright Christmas Tour includes a multiple-city concert event that will feature Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band (pictured in attached jpg)

During The All Is Bright Christmas Tour, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame members will ring in the holidays with joyful harmonies and signature stylings. These special events will remind all who attend of the eternal song of hope as all heaven and nature sing and celebrate the birth of the Savior and the unconditional love of the Father who continually brings light to a dark world.

The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be joined on this season’s Christmas Tour by several talented musical guests. Each evening these talented performers will share timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites, in addition to classic Christmas standards guaranteed to bring holiday cheer. Few events have the ability to unite individuals from all walks of life the way Gaither concerts do.

Taking the stage with the Gaither Vocal Band will be multi-talented singer/songwriter/speaker and former Vocal Band alumni Mark Lowry. Other popular artists joining in on The All Is Bright Christmas Tour include popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith, as well as talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald and newcomer phenom and former The Voice winner, Chris Blue. Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey, will also add musical delight to each evening. Throughout the 2024 Christmas Tour, a variety of other popular performers will be featured including Angela Primm, The Easters, The Sound and The Nelons.

Ticket go on sale for the 2024 All Is Bright Christmas Tour on Friday, July 26. A complete artist list and tour schedule, as well as ticket information is available at www.gaither.com.

November 23 – Decatur, IL

November 24 – Sterling Heights, MI

December 5 – Shreveport, LA

December 6 – Tulsa, OK

December 7 – Paducah, KY

December 8 – Charlotte, NC

December 12 – Troy, OH

December 13 – Grand Rapids, MI

December 14 – Shipshewana, IN

Find Southern Gospel Music News In Your Inbox Here