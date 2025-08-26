GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND, BILL GAITHER ANNOUNCES CITIES FOR 2025 HOMECOMING CHRISTMAS TOUR

Alexandria, IN – For nearly half a century, multi-Grammy and Dove Award winner, Bill Gaither has been a musical trailblazer. His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved Homecoming Series has consistently topped sales charts and attracted an ever-increasing audience.

The 89-year-old music mogul continues to tour regularly, presenting over 40 concerts annually, and for 30 years, he has been bringing Christmas concert events each holiday season to cities nationwide. As the 2025 holiday season rolls around, the legendary recording artist makes plans to present an exciting, festive, Christmas celebration during December. The Gaither Homecoming Christmas Tour includes concert events in eight cities that will feature Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band

During The Gaither Homecoming Christmas Tour, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame members will ring in the holidays with joyful harmonies and signature stylings. These special events will remind all who attend of the eternal song of hope and celebrate the birth of the Savior and the unconditional love of the Father who continually brings light to a dark world.

The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be joined on this season’s Christmas Tour by numerous talented musical guests. Each evening these performers will share timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites, in addition to classic Christmas standards guaranteed to bring holiday cheer. Few events have the ability to unite individuals from all walks of life the way Gaither concerts do.

Taking the stage with the Gaither Vocal Band will be multi-talented singer/songwriter/speaker and former Vocal Band alumni Mark Lowry. Other popular artists who will be featured on The Gaither Homecoming Christmas Tour include multi-award winning duo, Jeff & Sheri Easter, renown musical family, The Hoppers, popular female vocalists, Lynda Randle, Angela Primm and Ladye Love Smith, and talented male vocalists, Woody Wright and Gene McDonald, as well as newcomer phenom and former The Voice winner, Chris Blue. Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey, will also add musical delight to each evening.

Tickets go on sale for the 2025 Gaither Homecoming Christmas Tour to the general public on Friday, August 29. Ticket information and details are available at www.gaither.com.

December 4 – Atlanta, GA

December 5 – Memphis TN

December 6 – Kansas City MO

December 7 – Oklahoma City OK

December 10 – Shipshewana IN

December 11 – Green Bay WI

December 12 – Chicago IL

December 13 – Saginaw MI

