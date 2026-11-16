Alexandria, IN – As legendary recording artist Bill Gaither heads into the final leg of his 2026 Fall Tour, the multi-Grammy winner has announced plans to take his Because He Lives Tour to a dozen cities in the Spring of 2027 (complete list below). At 90 years of age, Gaither, who turns 91 in March, is considered one of the oldest musicians still actively tour, recording and performing, yet the celebrated music mogul continues to possess energy and excitement that continues to amaze fellow singers and musicians, as well as fans alike.

For nearly half a century, Gaither has been a musical trailblazer. Together with his life-long songwriter partner and wife, Gloria, the two have collectively written more than 900 songs and were honored to be named ASCAP Christian Songwriters of the Century. The couple’s reputation as performers, songwriters and mentors for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. Their beloved series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience. Honors and accolades have flowed their way in bunches, including nearly two dozen Grammy nominations over the past six decades.

The Because He Lives Tour commemorates the classic hymn penned in 1971 by Bill and Gloria that has been recorded over the years by literally hundreds of renown recording artists, including Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr, Alabama, Matt Maher and CeCe Winans, just to name a few. It’s a song that is sung every Easter in countless churches around the world who celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Although written more than a half century ago, the song continues to inspire all generations with its message of hope. “Life is worth the living,” Bill shares, “for only one reason. He lives!”

This celebration of life will be the central focus of the 2027 Because He Lives Tour. Joining Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, the Gaither Vocal Band (pictured in attached jpg), featuring 20-year Vocal Band veteran, Wes Hampton, as well as Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith, talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, and newcomer phenom and The Voice winner, Chris Blue, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey.

Because He Lives Tour may sign up for the pre-sale that will happen on Wednesday, November 18 at https://bit.ly/GVB27SignUp. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20 at 10am local time. Additional details are available by visiting or Those interested in purchasing tickets for themay sign up for the pre-sale that will happen on Wednesday, November 18 atTickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20 at 10am local time. Additional details are available by visiting www.tprlive.co or ww w.gaither.com

2027 Spring Gaither Tour Cities

February 19 – Moore/Greenville SC

February 20 – Montgomery AL

February 21 – Brentwood TN

March 12 – Longwood FL

March 13 – Port St Lucie FL

March 14 – Destin FL

April 15 – Pasadena TX

April 16 – Flint TX

April 18 – Amarillo TX

June 10 – York PA

June 11 – Ocean City NJ

June 12 – Parkersburg WV