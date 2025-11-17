GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND, BILL GAITHER ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR THEN CAME THE MORNING TOUR IN SPRING OF 2026

Alexandria, IN – In commemoration of his most recent Grammy nomination, legendary recording artist, Bill Gaither has announced plans to take his Then Came The Morning Tour to more than a dozen cities in the Spring of 2026. When the most recent Grammy nominations were announced, Gaither and his multi-Grammy Award winning Gaither Vocal Band were once again honored with the nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album for their brand new Then Came The Morning recording. The winners of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be announced on February 1, just as Gaither and his exciting musical team kicks off their 2026 Spring Tour (complete Tour dates listed below).

For nearly half a century, Gaither has been a musical trailblazer. Together with his life-long songwriter partner and wife, Gloria, the two have collectively written more than 900 songs and were honored to be named ASCAP Christian Songwriters of the Century. The couple’s reputation as performers, songwriters and mentors for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. Their beloved series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience. Honors and accolades have flowed their way in bunches, including nearly two dozen Grammy nominations over the past six decades.

Taking the stage this Spring with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring 20-year Vocal Band veteran, Wes Hampton, as well as Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith, talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, and newcomer phenom and The Voice winner, Chris Blue, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey.

Considered one of the oldest musicians still actively touring, recording and performing, Gaither, who turns 90 in March, continues to possess an energy and excitement that amazes industry leaders, fellow singers and musicians, as well as bandmates who have the privilege of stepping on stages all across the country with him night after night. “The truth is,” Gaither says smiling, “I just love doing what I do, and I believe in the message in the songs. Each night we try to create moments that will allow our audience to walk away feeling differently than when they came. That’s why we continue to do what we do. I still love it!”

Those interested in purchasing tickets for the 2026 Gaither Then Came The Morning Tour may sign up for the pre-sale that will happen on November 19 at bit.ly/GVBS26SignUp. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 21 at 10am local time. Additional details are available by visiting www.tprlive.co or www.gaither.com.

2026 Spring Gaither Tour

February 12 – Sarasota FL

February 13 – Umatilla FL

February 14 – Lakeland FL

February 15 – Panama City FL

March 19 – Schriever LA

March 20 – Pasadena TX

March 21 – Longview TX

March 22 – Sunnyvale TX

April 16 – Woodbridge VA

April 17 – Westerville OH

April 18 – Richmond KY

April 19 – Paducah KY

June 5 – Carmel IN

June 6 – TBD

June 7 – Morristown TN

