GRACE & XANDY DELIVER STOWTOWN RECORDS DEBUT, HERE AGAIN

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Here Again, the full-length StowTown Records debut from sibling duo Grace & Xandy, is now available on all streaming platforms. Executive produced by David Michael Jeremiah and produced by Uriel Vega, the 10-track set features a selection of freshly penned originals as well as the sisters’ take on some of Christian music’s most popular songs.

The project’s title-cut an impassioned cry of surrender and plea for deliverance is an autobiographical ballad penned by Xandy Jeremiah. Showcasing her ethereal lead vocal, “Here Again” opens as a quiet petition for rescue, giving way to a soaring, hope-filled chorus that puts the duo’s close familial harmonies on full display.

“‘Here Again’ came from a deeply personal season of struggle when I found it hard to even put prayers into words,” Xandy Jeremiah shares. “Sitting at the piano I began to sing honestly about how I felt. Within an hour, the song was written. It captures the reality of being in a hard place but ends with hope, knowing that no matter how many times I find myself ‘here again,’ God’s strength will carry me through.”

Additional highlights of Here Again include the contagious country-tinged opener, “Counting My Blessings”; “Thorns,” a Lee Black, Kenna Turner West, and Tony Wood-penned track featuring Uriel Vega on saxophone; and Grace & Xandy’s renditions of such favorites as “I Can Only Imagine,” “Gratitude,” and “Praise The Lord Forever.”

The duo’s poignant reimagination of Sons of Sunday’s “One More Day” brings the project full circle. “It’s a heartfelt expression of gratitude to Jesus for saving us and giving us each new day,” explains Grace & Xandy’s Grace Anne Jeremiah Baker. “It reflects the central theme of the album—thankfulness in all things—and reminds us that nothing compares to Him.”

“Grace and Xandy Jeremiah possess something truly special,” says StowTown Records President and CEO Landon Beene. “Their genuine spirit, love for others, and sincerity shine through every note they sing. It has been beautiful to watch these young women grow up surrounded by the powerful ministry legacy of their grandfather, Dr. David Jeremiah, while remaining true to their own calling. Their music reflects not only remarkable talent, but also an authentic heart for ministry, and I believe these songs will touch many lives.”

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