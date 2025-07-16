GRAMMY & EMMY Award-Winning Artist John Berry Announces Dates For His 29th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ Tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY® & EMMY award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry is excited to announce the first dates for his 29th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ Tour. With thirteen shows currently slated and more to come, the tour will kick off on November 28 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and continue through the holiday season. John Berry takes pride in offering a fresh new show each year while always including popular classics like “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let It Snow,” “Mary Did You Know,” and his timeless hit, “O Holy Night.” For on-sale dates and the latest information on the 29th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ Tour, visit johnberry.com/tour.

“After twenty-nine years, I never could have imagined the incredible blessing of sharing my music while celebrating the birth of Christ,” says Berry. “Robin and I are so grateful to see so many of you return year after year with your loved ones, coming together to embrace the joy of the season. This time of giving means so much to us, and I’m forever thankful for your continued support.”

John Berry is beloved for his holiday shows, where he blends fan-favorite Christmas classics, his biggest hits, and heartfelt holiday memories, creating a truly special experience for everyone in attendance. This year also marks several 30th anniversary milestones of his hit singles “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye,” “I Think About It All The Time,” “O Holy Night,” and “If I Had Any Left At All.”

The 29th Annual ‘Christmas With John Berry’ 2025 Tour Schedule**:

NOV 28 – The Eagle @ Sugar Hill / Sugar Hill, Ga.

DEC 02 – Iron & Oak Event Center / Livingston, Tenn.

DEC 03 – The Etherredge Center / Aiken, S.C.

DEC 04 – Jeff’s Music Hall / Jeffersonville, Ind.

DEC 05 – Hastings Performing Arts Center / Hastings, Mich.

DEC 06 – Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts / Fremont, Mich.

DEC 10 – The Grand Oshkosh / Oshkosh, Wis.

DEC 12 – Historic Holmes Theatre / Detroit Lakes, Minn.

DEC 16 – Majestic Theatre / Chillicothe, Ohio

DEC 17 – Cedartown Performing Arts Center / Cedartown, Ga.

DEC 18 – The Classic Center / Athens, Ga.

DEC 19 – Grand Opera House / Macon, Ga.

DEC 20 – Dothan Opera House / Dothan, Ala.

**additional dates to come

For more information on John Berry, visit his website or follow him on social media

