Great Artists, Great New Music﻿ ﻿A Great Way to End 2025

Nashville, TN This has been a great year for Butler Music Group, Family Music Group, and REAL Southern Gospel Records, and this last quarter has proven to be as strong as the first! Most recently, we’ve had a flurry of artists in the studio and lots of top-quality projects being made. Here’s a little rundown on each of the artists we’ve been working with over the past few months.

The Melodyaires Quartet is a high-energy men’s quartet singing progressive and traditional

Southern Gospel in top-quality four-part harmony. They’ve been changing hearts and touching lives since their start in the 1940s. Tracks are complete, vocals are slated for February of 2026.

Livin Legacy is an old group with a new name. Previously known as the Hoggard Family, the ministry was started in the 1970s by Mark Hoggard Sr. Carrying on the legacy are Mark Hoggard, Jr, Mark (Trey) Hoggard, III, and Briana Cottle. You’ll love their powerful lyrics and sweet family harmonies. They are home now, putting a shine on their family harmonies, preparing to record vocals in February of 2026.

Clint & Gracie Jackson are a husband/wife duo that are incredible writers and fabulous singers. You may remember Clint at the age of 13 singing with Vestal Goodman and Jeff Easter during a Gaither Homecoming taping. If you missed it, go to the REAL Southern Gospel Facebook page and watch this incredible video. All I can say is, wow! If you do not know Clint and Gracie Jackson, I highly suggest that you check them out!

KT&T is a dynamic trio with sounds influenced by past greats like The Happy Goodmans and The Hinsons. They recently recorded both a hymn and a label project, and these two albums are exceptional! Pair these solid lyrics with a group that is on fire for the Lord, and you have some great projects that will be loved for years to come!

Voice of Truth Qt is a men’s quartet that is quickly becoming a favorite of Southern Gospel fans and DJs all over the country. Group leader Scott Edwards writes most of the group’s songs, and those songs are top-quality! They recently recorded two new albums. The first album is an album of originals slated for the BMG label, and the other is a hymn project. Both will blow you away with the sound and quality that you’ve come to expect from this group of guys! They also recently co-hosted on REAL Southern Gospel radio.

To learn more about Les Butler and the artists he represents, visit familymusicgroup.com

Find Southern Gospel In Your Inbox Here

Free Christian Streaming Here