Heart 2 Heart Announces a New Chapter

CHERRYVILLE, NC – After a remarkable 38-year career in Gospel music, Rhonda House has

announced her exit from the North Carolina-based powerhouse group, Heart 2 Heart. An original member

since the group’s inception in 1998, House concludes a total of 17 years of dedicated ministry with the

ensemble, marking the end of an era for the beloved Southern Gospel mainstays.

During her tenure, House was a vital part of Heart 2 Heart’s most iconic milestones, including winning the

“Big One” Talent Contest at Dollywood,the group’s debut and subsequent appearances on the National

Quartet Convention (NQC) Main Stage, featured performances at the Gatlinburg Gathering, Singing

In The Sun, and The Ark Encounter. Additioning contributed to a string of success that included six Top

40 singles.

“We wish Rhonda only the best as she discovers what God has for

her moving forward,” says group founder David Kiser. “I am

honored to have had her stand beside me for so many years on

stage and in this ministry. She has been a joy and deserves this time

to pursue personal interests and her next season in life. God has

blessed her and this ministry through her valuable contributions.”

A Legacy of Worship, A Future of Faith

As House steps into her next season, Heart 2 Heart officially transitions into a premier family-based

ministry. The group now features founders David and Deana Kiser alongside their daughter, Ashleigh

Dotson, and her husband, Riley Dotson.

Known for their “cutting-edge” sound and high-energy worship, the multi-award-winning progressive

Southern Gospel group is not slowing down. The ensemble is currently in the studio, leaning into a fresh

creative vision for 2026.

“We are committed to continuing a soul-seeking mentality and

ministering to God’s people,” David Kiser shares. “This year

brings great excitement with Riley and Ashleigh writing new

music and the fall release of a new 6-song EP that will bring

a new style and dynamic. God has been faithful, and we are

determined to be faithful to Him as we walk into new territory

and calling.”

About Heart 2 Heart

Formed in 1998 and hailing from Cherryville, NC, Heart 2 Heart is a multi-award-winning

progressive Southern Gospel group. Renowned for their vocal harmony and “building the

Kingdom one heart at a time,” they have graced the industry’s largest stages, and

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