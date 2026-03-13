Heart 2 Heart Announces a New Chapter

CHERRYVILLE, NC – After a remarkable 38-year career in Gospel music, Rhonda House has
announced her exit from the North Carolina-based powerhouse group, Heart 2 Heart. An original member
since the group’s inception in 1998, House concludes a total of 17 years of dedicated ministry with the
ensemble, marking the end of an era for the beloved Southern Gospel mainstays.
During her tenure, House was a vital part of Heart 2 Heart’s most iconic milestones, including winning the
“Big One” Talent Contest at Dollywood,the group’s debut and subsequent appearances on the National
Quartet Convention (NQC) Main Stage, featured performances at the Gatlinburg Gathering, Singing
In The Sun, and The Ark Encounter. Additioning contributed to a string of success that included six Top
40 singles.
“We wish Rhonda only the best as she discovers what God has for
her moving forward,” says group founder David Kiser. “I am
honored to have had her stand beside me for so many years on
stage and in this ministry. She has been a joy and deserves this time
to pursue personal interests and her next season in life. God has
blessed her and this ministry through her valuable contributions.”
A Legacy of Worship, A Future of Faith
As House steps into her next season, Heart 2 Heart officially transitions into a premier family-based
ministry. The group now features founders David and Deana Kiser alongside their daughter, Ashleigh
Dotson, and her husband, Riley Dotson.
Known for their “cutting-edge” sound and high-energy worship, the multi-award-winning progressive
Southern Gospel group is not slowing down. The ensemble is currently in the studio, leaning into a fresh
creative vision for 2026.
“We are committed to continuing a soul-seeking mentality and
ministering to God’s people,” David Kiser shares. “This year
brings great excitement with Riley and Ashleigh writing new
music and the fall release of a new 6-song EP that will bring
a new style and dynamic. God has been faithful, and we are
determined to be faithful to Him as we walk into new territory
and calling.”
About Heart 2 Heart
Formed in 1998 and hailing from Cherryville, NC, Heart 2 Heart is a multi-award-winning
progressive Southern Gospel group. Renowned for their vocal harmony and “building the
Kingdom one heart at a time,” they have graced the industry’s largest stages, and
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