High Road Releases New Single “There Is A Rock” From Their GMA Dove Award-Nominated Album Straight From The Heart

Nashville, Tenn. – Award-winning group High Road has unveiled their brand new single, “There Is A Rock,” available now on all digital and streaming platforms via Daywind Records. The track is the latest release from their critically acclaimed album Straight From The Heart, which is currently nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards.

Written by High Road members Sarah Davison and Kristen Bearfield, alongside multi-Dove Award-winning songwriter Kenna Turner West, “There Is A Rock” leans heavily into the Southern Gospel sound with a fresh Country twist. True to High Road’s signature style, it’s an uplifting anthem with a timeless message: when life feels overwhelming, there’s always a steady rock in Jesus providing hope and strength. The group also recently premiered the official music video, filmed on location in scenic Hendersonville, Tennessee.

“There Is A Rock” follows the success of High Road’s No. 1 single “There’s A River” featuring Jaelee Roberts, which topped both the Singing News Bluegrass Gospel Chart and the Bluegrass Today Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart over the summer. The track itself is nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year at the upcoming Dove Awards, with winners set to be revealed on Tuesday, October 7 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

Their latest Ben Isaacs-produced project Straight From The Heart features star-studded collaborations with Ricky Skaggs, The Isaacs, Scotty Inman, Jaelee Roberts, Karen Peck, The Nelons, Kim Hopper and more. The album has been praised by critics far beyond the Gospel community, with features in Country outlets, Bluegrass publications, mainstream press, and major platforms like WSM Radio and RFD-TV. The Hollywood Digest raved, “Straight From The Heart is a mystery and a mightily irresistible way of getting to know High Road,” while Fame Magazine declared, “They’ve got a lot of passion to bring to the table here, especially in proving they are the real deal in Straight From The Heart.”

High Road has quickly emerged as one of the most versatile and respected groups in inspirational music. Blending Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Roots and Country influences, the Nashville-based ensemble featuring Sarah Davison, Rachel Crick, Kristen Bearfield and Nicole Croteau, has carved out a unique sound that resonates across genres. Since forming in 2011, the group has earned a Grammy nomination and won the Singing News Band of the Year title. High Road continues to build on a career rooted in faith, artistry, and a commitment to spreading hope through music.

To learn more about High Road, hear music, watch videos, and find upcoming tour dates, visit their official website at www.highroadmusic.com.

