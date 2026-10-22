HIT SONGWRITER JIMMY YEARY REVEALS THE POWER OF AUTHENTICITY IN NEW BOOK THE CONNECTION KEY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Award-winning Nashville songwriter Jimmy Yeary has spent his career turning honest emotions and personal experiences into songs that connect with millions. Now, in his new book, The Connection Key, Yeary reveals how those same principles can transform relationships, leadership, business and life. PRE-ORDER HERE.

Yeary is the writer behind multiple No. 1 hits, including the CMA and ACM Song of the Year, “I Drive Your Truck,” recorded by Lee Brice. His songs have also been recorded by artists including Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, George Strait and many others. Beyond his songwriting prowess, Yeary has become a sought-after speaker that has helped shape the path for attendees to connect to their emotion that in turn grows their faith in themselves and businesses.

In The Connection Key, Yeary explores a powerful truth: people don’t connect with perfection, they connect with authenticity.

Drawing from his experiences writing hit songs, navigating failure and facing fear and personal pain, Yeary demonstrates how vulnerability, when paired with purposeful storytelling, can become a person’s greatest advantage. Through memorable stories and practical insight, he shows readers how authentic connection can build trust, strengthen communication and create opportunities that talent and skill alone cannot produce.

“What I’ve learned through songwriting and through life is that people respond when they recognize something real in your story,” said Yeary. “Connection begins when we stop trying to appear perfect and become willing to share the truth of who we are. That kind of honesty can change a conversation, a relationship, a business and sometimes an entire life.”

The Connection Key challenges readers to examine the stories they tell, the emotions they conceal and the barriers that prevent them from being fully known. Yeary makes clear that vulnerability is not about oversharing or weakness. It is about stepping into discomfort with purpose and using honest communication to move people—and results—forward.

“What I love about The Connection Key is that Jimmy reminds us that none of us needs a microphone or a stage connect with people. We all have stories. We all have moments that have shaped us. And when we’re willing to share them with a little vulnerability and authenticity, they have the power to bring us closer to our families, friends, the people we work with, and even people we’ve just met,” says Michael Bublé on the book.

The book offers valuable insight for business leaders, entrepreneurs, speakers, creatives and anyone seeking to build stronger personal and professional relationships. Whether leading a team, advancing a career, strengthening a marriage or simply trying to be heard, Yeary believes the ability to connect is foundational to meaningful influence and lasting success.

For anyone who has ever felt overlooked, disconnected or uncertain about how to stand out in an increasingly crowded world, The Connection Key offers a different path—one built not on performance, but on connection.

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