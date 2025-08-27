HOME CHURCH RECORDS SIGNS CRIMSON CHORD

Home Church Records (a Division of Butler Music Group/REAL Southern Gospel) has signed Brownsville, KY trio, Crimson Chord to the label and has begun work on a brand new album! Crimson Chord was formed in 1999 and has garnered multiple award nominations. They are members of SGMA, Lake Cumberland GMA, the KY Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship, and the SGH, Serving God Honestly Music Group.

SGMA Hall of Fame member, Eddie Crook, and REAL Southern Gospel Radio personality, Dave Holder will be the producers on this project. Eddie states, “It is going to be great working with Crimson Chord on their first project with Home Church Records. Each member brings individual talent to the group’s overall sound, and I’m expecting great things from Crimson Chord.” Dave added, “We are thrilled to have Crimson Chord joining Real Southern Gospel’s Home Church Records. Crimson Chord brings a unique sound and dynamic in their program, and I’m anxious to get to work and capture that on their new album.”

Group members Terry Dorsey, Lena Aldridge, and Susan Hicks combine their unique voices with their experience in the Southern Gospel industry to bring a powerful, fresh new sound that audiences love.

Group leader, Terry Dorsey, is no stranger to Southern Gospel music. He began singing at 9 years old with his family group, the Gloryland singers. He has had a successful solo ministry, managed Lulu Roman in the mid-2000s, and created and managed the Golden Girls of Gospel tour featuring Lulu, Naomi Sego, and Dottie Rambo in her last performances! Terry also sang with Naomi & the Segos in 2008 and joined her on the NQC main stage that same year. He runs Free Spirit Promotions, a concert promotions company and talent agency. Terry states, “It is an honor to join Home Church Records (a div of Butler Music Group/REAL Southern Gospel) to expand the ministry of Crimson Chord.”

Lena Aldridge began singing at the young age of 3. She attended the Charles Novell School of Music, has been a music minister since her teen years. She has been a member of multiple gospel groups, including touring Europe with the Sounds of America Choir in 1985. Lena joined Crimson Chord in 2023. She is looking forward to their new partnership with Home Church Records, adding, “We are excited to be working with folks like Eddie Crook, David Holder, and Les Butler to reach more people for the Lord.”

Susan Hicks is the newest member of the group, joining in 2025. She has been a gifted musician and singer since the age of 10. She also attended the Charles Novell School of Music and has had a solo ministry for over 20 years in addition to being an organist at her church since her teen years. She adds, “It is truly a blessing to be starting this new season, and we look forward to what God has in store.”

To learn more about Crimson Chord, visit them online at: crimsonchord.com

