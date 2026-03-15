IMC PRESENTS FREEDOM GATHERING – FAITH, FREEDOM & HISTORY IN THE HEART OF OUR NATION’S CAPITAL

NASHVILLE, TN – This summer, embark on an extraordinary journey to Washington, D.C., where faith and history come together in one unforgettable experience. From July 1-5, 2026, travelers from across the country will gather in our nation’s capital for a powerful week filled with worship, inspiration and meaningful reflection. This exclusive Christian tour offers a unique blend of spiritual enrichment and patriotic celebration, culminating in a once-in-a-lifetime concert that honors America’s freedom and the courageous men and women who preserve it.

The highlight of the tour takes place on the evening of July 3, at the world-renowned Trump Kennedy Center Concert Hall. This hallowed space, known for hosting the finest musicians and significant cultural events, will come alive with an extraordinary celebration of faith and freedom.

Uniting on stage will be the Prestonwood Choir and the Woodstock Choir, forming a stunning mass choir whose combined voices will echo through the majestic hall. Joined by some of Christian music’s most beloved artists, including TaRanda Greene, Charles Billingsley, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Tim Lovelace and Uriel Vega, The Freedom Gathering Concert promises an evening of breathtaking music, heartfelt worship and stirring patriotic tributes.

This uplifting night is dedicated to celebrating God and country and honoring our nation’s veterans, recognizing their sacrifice and celebrating the gift of liberty. For those who love to sing, there’s an extraordinary opportunity to be part of the mass choir. If you wish to be in the choir, be sure to mention that while making your reservation!

Beyond the concert, the tour offers an inspiring journey through Washington’s most iconic landmarks, inviting travelers to experience the deep spiritual and historical roots of the United States.

Visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and witness the solemn precision of the changing of the guard, a moment that stirs gratitude and reverence. Reflect at the gravesite of President John F. Kennedy. Stand in the heart of the National Mall, surrounded by timeless monuments such as the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and World War II Memorial. Each site tells of America’s story; one of courage, hope, leadership and enduring faith.

The journey continues with a deeply enriching visit to the Museum of the Bible, one of the world’s most impressive museums dedicated to the history, impact and authority of Scripture. This immersive experience highlights the profound influence of the Bible on individuals, cultures and the founding of our nation.

Finally, step into the awe-inspiring Capitol Rotunda. Surrounded by historic paintings, sculptures and stories of leadership, visitors will gain a deeper appreciation for the enduring values that have shaped our country since its earliest days.

Whether you’re drawn by the powerful worship, the stirring patriotic moments or the opportunity to explore America’s capital through a lens of faith, this tour promises to be a life-shaping experience. It is more than a trip, it’s a celebration of the spiritual heritage and courageous spirit that define our nation.

For more information go to www.IMCConcerts.com or call 615-771-2665 and make plans now to join us for this remarkable journey of faith, freedom and fellowship in Washington, D.C. Let your heart be refreshed, your spirit be strengthened and your love for God and country be renewed like never before.

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