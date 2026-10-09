INTRODUCING FIREFLY RECORDS

Firefly Records LLC is introducing a new concept in Christian music: a record label and an emerging genre that gives young people opportunities to showcase their talents in ways that have previously been scarcely available. The label uses radio, streaming, and download platforms, television, and media outlets worldwide to share their work.

Concept

The concept is based on God’s first choice for music ministry, as recorded in the Bible in 1 Samuel 16. God chose and anointed a young boy named David to minister to a king named Saul—the first recorded example of one person ministering to another through music. Firefly believes God still wants to use young people in ministry today. Young people have talents, gifts, and an anointing that we believe is uniquely powerful because of their innocence. They should absolutely be included; they should be encouraged, nourished, and given a platform to use their special gifts and abilities. They are God’s light in clay jars.

Production

Firefly draws on the talents of legendary, top-shelf session musicians and top engineers, as well as seasoned producers such as renowned producer Kent Wells, whose credits include Dolly Parton, along with an impressively long production history of A-list artists.

Southern Gospel producer Les Butler, who has produced “The Dunaways” for over 25 years will also play a vital role in production. His company, Family Music Group, will handle radio service, promotion, and industry press releases.

Various professionals will take part in roles appropriate to each artist’s age and style, and be a tailored fit to the individual or group. Every artist, no matter the age, will be given attention to detail and be kept informed as each step unfolds.

Every project moves through hands-on pre-production and post-production, followed by marketing direction. This work is guided by label owner and Executive Producer Tammy Dunaway. The labels are Christian-based, but their projects are not confined to a single style of music. The company also has well-established songwriters in place with a winning track record, including multiple chart-topping songs over many years, and will work diligently to provide the perfect song fit for each artist when needed.

Firefly plans to provide hands-on development for young artists and their parents through workshops, training seminars, various showcases, and appearance opportunities. The company recognizes the importance educating artists along with parents about how the process works. Ongoing guidance and informative communication is so important until an artist becomes established and stable. Adult clients will also have this option.

Randall Dunaway is very gifted in finance and works with the business aspect of helping families learn how to make the wheels turn in their favor, rather than watching it turn into a financial burden. A very valuable asset!

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John Carter is a rising young talent from Mississippi. As a 12-year-old, he is quickly making a name for himself through his powerful voice and an unmistakable anointing, He has a special connection with audiences wherever he goes, almost always resulting in standing ovations and people being drawn in. Pretty much like a kid to a firefly! That’s how we know God is truly using His marvelous light through young people, and all our efforts are worth it! He is signed to Firefly Records and is currently releasing his first recording project, “Like David Did.” He also just released his first radio single, “I’ll Show You,” penned by Tammy Dunaway and distributed through Family Music Group’s Radio Service, based in Nashville, TN. Volume 5, 2026. At Radio Now! For Bookings: Contact Valerie Ballard (601) 416-6328 Left to Right above: Producers: Kent Wells, Tammy Dunaway, Artist: John Carter Ballard, Session Player and A&R Representative Dave Fowler. Pictured Below: Tammy Dunaway with John Carter Ballard

Why It Matters Firefly Records is dedicated to developing young artists with exceptional musical gifts. Although they are young, these artists are certainly relevant in their own right and would enhance any Christian music genre with a much wider reach. Their presence would spark a greater youth movement, involvement, and would certainly attract a new crop of gospel music fans. Young people come with families, and those families will be excited to attend events where kids are welcomed and celebrated. What a joy for the kids and parents! And, most importantly, what a joy for the Lord to see what He did with a young boy named David remembered and put to use once again! Blessings upon this endeavor are already abundant! Inquiries and interest in this new approach is moving and shaking. Our music is multi-generational, in fact we design it that way! (With much great effort) it is produced to appeal and minister to people of all ages. It will seamlessly fit into any Christian music programming. The label is currently accepting video demos from potential artists. An expensive production is not necessary. If interested, please use the contact information below.