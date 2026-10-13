Janet Paschal Releases First Full-Length Project In Over A Decade On StowTown Records

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records proudly announces The Journey, – StowTown Records proudly announces The Journey, available here , the highly anticipated new album from gospel music icon Janet Paschal. Her first full-length project in over a decade, the album marks her debut with StowTown Records and celebrates her 50-year career in Christian music.

Produced by multi-Grammy® and Dove Award-winning producer Wayne Haun, the project showcases Paschal’s signature vocals and enduring message of faith. “It is beyond exciting to return to the studio with Wayne and to partner with the amazing folks at StowTown,” Paschal shared. “God is definitely up to something!”

Featuring songs from leading Christian music writers, The Journey blends treasured selections, including refreshed versions of past hits alongside brand-new tunes. Kicking off the album is “Temporary Troubles, Everlasting God,” a vibrant, hand-clapping anthem written by Joel Lindsey, Tim Lovelace and Wendy Sightler Ferguson. Setting the tone for the project, Paschal’s expressive vocals move effortlessly through the song, creating an infectious celebration of faith and testifying to the enduring power of God. Written by Debbie Harrah, “God Is My Refuge” is a fresh, worship-filled arrangement of a beloved selection from Paschal’s catalog. The first radio single, “In The Fire,” is currently in the top 20 on the national airplay chart. Co-written by Paschal, Lindsey and Haun, the deeply personal anthem reflects God’s sustaining presence through life’s trials, drawing inspiration in part from Paschal’s journey as a breast cancer survivor.

“Janet Paschal is one of the most extraordinary voices in gospel music, and this album is a powerful reflection of the faith, excellence and authenticity that have defined her ministry for five decades,” said StowTown Records President Landon Beene. “We are honored to welcome Janet to the StowTown family and to share this remarkable collection of songs with longtime fans and a new generation of listeners. This is more than a musical milestone, it is a celebration of a legacy that continues to inspire.”Mary Alice Lovelace, A&R Director at StowTown, shared, “The Journey captures the heart of who Janet Paschal is as an artist and ambassador of the Gospel. Each song has been selected and crafted to highlight Janet’s extraordinary interpretive gifts. This collection of outstanding songwriters and musicians has brought together a project that honors Janet’s legacy while giving listeners something fresh to embrace.” Choral arrangements from The Journey are available through StowTown Resource, and the album will receive a dedicated spotlight on SiriusXM’s Bill Gaither’s enLighten.

As a two-time Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, celebrating five decades in Christian music, Paschal continues to inspire through heartfelt storytelling, vocal excellence and an enduring message of hope.Distributed exclusively by Syntax Creative, The Journey is available worldwide on all streaming platforms.