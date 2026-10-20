Jim and Melissa Brady This Week On Gospel Music Today

Jim and Melissa Brady are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week
of October 18. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert
updates. The Feature Group is Isaiah 61 and Jean reviews a new recording
by The Ferguson Family. An article from Singing News magazine is the
subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert
video of Endless Highway, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in
Gastonia, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an
exclusive video of The Men of Music, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s
cameras in Muscle Shoals, AL.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and
The Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check
local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix
City, AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta,
TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA,
West Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The
current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,
AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music
Today website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.
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