Jim and Melissa Brady This Week On Gospel Music Today

Jim and Melissa Brady are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week

of October 18. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is Isaiah 61 and Jean reviews a new recording

by The Ferguson Family. An article from Singing News magazine is the

subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert

video of Endless Highway, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in

Gastonia, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an

exclusive video of The Men of Music, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Muscle Shoals, AL.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and

The Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check

local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix

City, AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta,

TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA,

West Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The

current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,

AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music

Today website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.

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