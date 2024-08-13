Joe Dan Cornett Promoted to Director of Publishing at Billy Blue Music

Nashville, Tennessee — Billy Blue Music is delighted to announce the promotion of Joe Dan Cornett to Director of Publishing. Joe Dan has been an integral part of the Daywind Music family, the parent company of Billy Blue Music, for the past ten years, serving as both catalog manager and creative director. Since its inception in 2019, Billy Blue Music has been dedicated to supporting songwriters within the Bluegrass Music genre.

Joe Dan Cornett expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am so grateful for Dottie Leonard Miller, Ed Leonard, and Rick Shelton for entrusting me with this new role as Director of Publishing. It’s an honor to serve all our amazing songwriters, and I look forward to what the future holds for Billy Blue Music Publishing.”

Joe Dan’s impressive career includes more than 600 songs recorded since 2016, spanning genres such as Bluegrass, Southern Gospel, Country, Americana, Trop Rock, Christian Contemporary, Christian Rock, and Worship. His work has produced multiple #1 songs in both the Bluegrass and Southern Gospel genres. His dedication to nurturing talent is evident in the exclusive publishing contracts he has secured for songwriters such as Laura Leigh Jones, Bill Whyte, David Morris, Donna Ulisse, Kristy Cox, John Meador, Mike Richards, Carson Peters, Rick Lang, and Caroline Owens.

Cornett’s commitment to the music community extends beyond his professional achievements. He actively participates in workshops, including the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Tin Pan South, IBMA World of Bluegrass, and Write About Jesus. Joe Dan is currently nominated for Industry Involvement for the IBMA Momentum Awards 2024.

Rick Shelton, Vice President of Daywind Music Publishing, added, “Joe Dan has passion and a heart to help songwriters reach their greatest potential success. His character and work ethic have made him an invaluable and much-appreciated member of our team. We are excited to see him guide the Billy Blue Crew into the future.”

Started in 2019, Billy Blue Publishing has racked up five #1 songs in it short existence including Alan Bibey & Grasstowne’s “Hitchhiking to California” and Donna Ulisse’s “When I Go All Bluegrass On You.” BBP is home to many exceptional songwriters including Alan Bibey, Barry Abernathy, Ben Marshall, Bill Whyte, Bob Minner, Caroline Owens, Carson Peters, Dave Adkins, David Morris, Darrell Webb, Donna Ulisse, Eric Marshall, Jason Barie, Jerry Cole, Jim VanCleave, John Meador, Kristy Cox, Laura Leigh Jones, Mike Richards, and Rick Lang.

Find Southern Gospel Music News Here

Christian TV Has A New Home Here