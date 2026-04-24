Joseph Habedank Announces 10 City West Coast Tour

Nashville, TN – The Summer Nights Tour is headed out west! Award-winning singer/songwriter Joseph Habedank is pleased to announce the expansion of last year’s Summer Nights Tour, which will be headed to 10 west coast cities for the summer of 2026. Although Habedank has appeared in concert on this side of the country on occasion, this will mark the first full band tour with stops in California, Oregon, Idaho and Colorado.

The highly-anticipated tour will feature live music from the band, currently nominated for this year’s Singing News Fan Awards Favorite Band, comprised of Joshua Tomlin on piano, Brandon Spoon playing drums, and the newest addition, Jarrod Siler, on guitar. The Summer Nights West Coast Tour will include variety of hit songs from Habedank’s acclaimed albums including tell the devil and The Basement, as well as fan favorites such as Here He Comes.

Joseph Habedank is proud to be partnering with Compassion International for the 2026 Summer Nights West Coast Tour. Compassion International shares the hope of the Gospel in word and action, delivering children around the world from poverty in Jesus’ name through the help of donors. The goal of Compassion is to care for the entire child- mind, body and soul – through a variety of programs and incentives delivered through the local churches in their communities.

Joseph Habedank’s Summer Nights West Coast Tour

June 17 – Oceanside, CA

June 18 – Bakersfield, CA

June 19 – Fresno, CA

June 20 – Ceres, CA

June 21 – Lodi, CA

June 22 – Yuba City, CA

June 23 – Eugene, OR

June 24 – Sherwood, OR

June 26 – Twin Falls, ID

June 27 – Castle Rock, CO

For more information about tour dates, venues, and tickets, please visit josephhabedank.com.

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