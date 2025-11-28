Joseph Habedank Announces Christmas Tour

Nashville, TN (November 26th, 2025) – Dove Award winning recording artist, Joseph Habedank, is pleased to present his 2025 Christmas Tour. The Christmas Tour will make stops in 10 cities across the United States in 12 days, including shows in Louisville and Nashville!

The Christmas Tour will include a blend of festive Christmas music, his most popular songs, and songs from his brand new release, The Great Adventure, a tribute album to Steven Curtis Chapman. This tour will also include live music from the band, featuring Joshua Tomlin on keys, Brandon Spoon playing bass, and recent addition, Jarrod Siler on guitar.

Joseph Habedank’s Christmas Tour

Dec 3 – Pearisburg, VA

Dec 4 – Wise, VA

Dec 5 – Etowah, TN

Dec 6 – Danville, KY

Dec 7 – Fairfield Glade, TN

Dec 10 – Nashville, TN

Dec 11 – Louisville, KY

Dec 12 – Fredonia, KY

Dec 13 – Steelville, MO

Dec 14 – Doniphan, MO

For more information about tour dates, venues, and tickets, please visit josephhabedank.com.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Free Christian Streaming Here