Joseph Habedank Announces Running To Me Fall Tour

Nashville, TN – Joseph Habedank, the GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter, is thrilled to announce his upcoming fall tour. The Running To Me Fall Tour will bring the award-winning artist to 33 cities across the United States in the upcoming months, including Indianapolis, Tallahassee, Knoxville, Peoria, Birmingham, Houston and more!

The Running To Me Fall Tour will feature an array of the singer’s chart-topping songs, as well as his newest release, Running To Me. Produced by GRAMMY Award winner, Chuck Butler, the upbeat tune revisits the story of the prodigal song in a fun and creative way, with a musical throwback to the 80s. The Running To Me Fall Tour will run in conjunction with the Hits & Heritage Tour, featuring Joseph Habedank, The Hoppers, and Gold City.

Joseph Habedank’s Running To Me Fall Tour

Sept 8 – Fort Walton Beach, FL

Sept 12 – Woodlawn, IL

Sept 13 – Indianapolis, IN*

Sept 14 – Peoria, IL*

Sept 19 – Iva, SC*

Sept 20 – Opelika, AL*

Sept 21 – Pigeon Forge, TN

Sept 23 – Pigeon Forge, TN

Sept 25 – Pigeon Forge, TN

Oct 9 – Massillon, OH*

Oct 10 – Fairmont, WV

Oct 11 – Princeton, WV

Oct 12 – Mt. Airy, NC*

Oct 17 – Lynchburg, VA

Oct 18 – Lynchburg, VA

Oct 19 – Madison, NC

Oct 20 – Albemarle, NC

Oct 24 – Monroe, LA

Oct 25 – Belton, TX

Oct 26 – Spring, TX

Nov 5 – Farmington, MO

Nov 6 – Trenton, TN

Nov 7 – Paris, TN

Nov 8 – Lawrenceburg, TN

Nov 9 – New Albany, MS

Nov 19 – Knoxville, TN

Nov 20 – Cramerton, NC

Nov 21 – Lincolnton, GA

Nov 22 – Eatonton, GA

Nov 23 – Calhoun, GA

*Hits & Heritage Tour

For more information about tour dates, venues, and tickets, please visit josephhabedank.com.

